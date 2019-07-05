Watch: Try This Instant Bengali-Style Kalakand Barfi At Home

Highlights This 5-ingredient recipe of kalakand is super quick and easy-to-make

This barfi has the goodness of cottage cheese (paneer) and dry fruits

Learn how to make this succulent and juicy sweet treat in just minutes

Sweet cravings are hard to suppress. Our sweet tooth will settle for nothing but a hearty, rich dessert with sweetness overload. You may also come across those dreadful times when you itch for something sweet but can't find anything at home. What if we tell you that you can make a delicious barfi at home in a jiffy? And not just ordinary barfi, we'll provide you with the recipe of a Bengali-style kalakand barfi - a gooey, milky treat that just melts in your mouth the moment you bite into it. This 5-ingredient recipe of kalakand is super quick and easy-to-make.







This barfi has the goodness of cottage cheese (paneer) and dry fruits. Apart from its milky flavour and airy texture, cottage cheese possesses many health-promoting properties too. Cottage cheese is highly rich in proteins. As per United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a 100 grams serving of cottage cheese contains as high as 11 gm of protein. Cottage cheese also contains calcium and magnesium, which makes it a great food for bones, muscles and dental health.







This kalakand barfi, carrying a copious amount of paneer, feels lighter than air when you chew it and spurts in a wealth of nutrients from grated cottage cheese and also nuts like pistachios and almonds.



Ananya Banerjee, a renowned food vlogger, demonstrates how to make this succulent and juicy sweet treat in just minutes, without any mess and hassle. She shared the recipe video on her YouTube channel 'Chef Ananya Banerjee'.







Instant Bengali-Style Kalakand Recipe -

(Also Read: Khoya Barfi Recipe)













