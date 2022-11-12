Sometimes, an exciting cooking idea is all that you need to make your day productive. Isn't it? Do you like mouth-watering sauces packed with flavours? Well, you need them to add some texture, spiciness and moistness to the recipes you cook. Right from pizza, pasta, tacos and burrito bowls to many other dishes, a delicious, fiery sauce is a must. On Instagram, chef Kunal Kapur has shared yet another wonderful recipe for tomato avocado sauce that's high in flavours and taste. This delicacy can be a cold soup as well. The entire magic of the recipe comes out when you combine the tartness of the tomatoes with the creaminess of the avocados. For the caption, the chef wrote, "An unexpected amazing combination tomato plus avocado. Have you tried this delicious combo sauce? If not, here is my recipe. Try it!" Take a look.





Ingredients

Tomato (medium) – 4

Red bell pepper (small) -½

Basil – 2 sprigs

Celery (chopped) – 2 tablespoons

Sugar – 2 tablespoons

Garlic clove -½

Pepper – a generous pinch

Spring onions (chopped) – 3 tablespoons

Avocado (small) – 1

Lemon juice – 1 tablespoon

Yogurt -¼ cup

Salt to taste

Method:

Just cut tomatoes into quarters and roughly chop the bell pepper. Put the tomatoes and bell pepper in a mixer grinder jar along with basil, garlic, sugar, salt and pepper. Blend it all nicely to make a fine puree. Once done, remove the jar and keep it aside.

Cut the avocado. How will you do that? Run the knife from the top to the centre and then, along the seed present in the centre. Twist the 2 halves of the avocado and split them. Remove the seed first and then, remove the pulp using a spoon. Take a blender jar, and add the pulp of the avocado, spring onions, yogurt, salt, pepper and lemon into it. Blend it properly until you get a smooth and runny paste.

Now comes the final step. For this, you need small shot glasses. First, add the thick avocado puree uphill two third of the glass. Now, top it up with some tomato juice. Garnish with basil leaves and chill the glasses in your fridge before serving.













So, if you have tomatoes and avocado at home, why not try this out today?