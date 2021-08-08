The monsoon brings fond memories of heavenly downpours and spicy hot snacks to munch on, it is also the time we are the most vulnerable to catching a cold or flu. While we have been tirelessly trying to maintain our immune system for the past year with healthy food and immunity boosting drinks, let's not forget the same while we lose ourselves to the charm of this pristine weather. It is of utmost importance to keep ourselves protected, dry, and warm as much as we can. So if you've been trying to deal with the flu season and don't know how to do so efficiently and easily, we'll let you in on an age-old secret - drink some kadha!





(Also read : Kadha For Immunity: This Chef-Special Recipe May Be Good For Boosting Immunity This Monsoon)

Tulsi is an age-old ingredient used for good health

Yes, a simple kadha, if efficiently made is all the protection you need from common cold and flu, and the best part is that it is nothing more than just boiling some ingredients together. Kadhas come in wide varieties and everyone seems to have a recipe that they swear by, and if you are a newbie in 'trying-to-maintain-a-healthy-lifestyle' scenario like us, things can get quite confusing. So, let us help you with the simplest and most basic kadha recipe that you can start your day with. It requires not more than 4 ingredients and will truly soothe your morning and evenings - Tulsi Haldi Kadha.

Turmeric is know worldwide for its health benefits

Tulsi, is an age-old ingredient in all kinds of Kadhas and immunity-boosting drinks. It is said to have plenty of benefits like boosting immunity, healing infections, purifying blood and it also has calming effects on the body and mind. Turmeric is another widely used component in all things healthy, it is said to be anti-inflammatory and an antioxidant, and it also supposedly helps improve heart health. These two star ingredients are enough to keep the common problems at bay, add a sweetener of your choice, and boil. Drink this in the morning, evening, or whenever you prefer.





(Also read : Kadha For Cold: This Concoction Is Prepared Using Desi Spices)





Read the full recipe of Tulsi Haldi Kadha here.





This little extra protection may last you a long way, remember to enjoy the monsoon, but stay dry and warm and keep sipping on this easy homemade kadha.