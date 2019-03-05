Ayurvedic Kadha For Cold: This Concoction Is Prepared Using Desi Spices

Are you feeling under the weather? If yes, then it's time for you to bring some home remedies to your rescue. Changing weather is causing a toll on many people's health. Not only does it make one feel uncomfortable, but the constant coughing, sneezing and running nose that is associated with the changing weather is what turns out to be quite annoying. However, Indian household kitchens are brimming with ingredients that have potent healing properties. Just bring together all those desi spices and make yourself an Ayurvedic kadha. Ayurvedic kadha can help you deal with the symptoms of cold and cough without any side-effects.



Apart from helping you fight seasonal infections, this Ayurvedic kadha could even boost your overall immunity, further making you strong from within. The spices used in this kadha cannot be juiced; hence, consuming them in the form of kadha is one the best ways to deal with seasonal cold and flu. You can consume this kadha twice in a day; morning and evening.







Here's How You Can Make This Kadha At Home:



Ingredients:



Jeera - 1 tsp

Saunf - 1 tsp

Ajwain - 1 tsp

Cardamom big - 2

Cardamom small - 2-3

Black Pepper - 1 pinch

Water - 2 glasses

Dalchini - 1 tbsp



Method:



To begin with, take a bowl and add two glasses of water in it. Bring it on high flame and allow the water to boil.



Now, add jeera, saunf and ajwain to the water and allow all the ingredients to seep in their flavours on low flame.



Once the colour of the water starts to change to green and brown, add in big and small cardamom along with dalchini. Switch off the flame.



Next, strain the concoction in a glass and sprinkle a pinch of black pepper in the drink.



Note: All these spices have healing properties that can benefit one's health to a great extent. You may also add honey to the concoction to increase its nutritional count. Adding honey in kadhas is a good way to soothe dry cough. However, if you have been suffering from prolonged cold and cough, then you should consult a physician and take necessary precautionary actions.



So, make use of this handy recipe and prepare an all-natural kadha in the comforts of your kitchen.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.