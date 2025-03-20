India is known for its diverse culture and delicious cuisine, with every state offering its own unique flavours and cooking techniques. Even a single dish, like chicken curry, can have distinct variations across different regions due to the choice of ingredients and preparation methods. One such variation is UP-style chicken curry, which stands out for its bold flavours and special cooking technique.





In this style, chicken is cooked until tender, allowing the spices to infuse deeply, creating a rich and aromatic dish. The best part? You don't need to put in too much effort to make it! If you're in the mood for something new, this spicy UP-style chicken curry is a must-try.





Key Tips for Making UP-Style Chicken Curry

1. Use Mustard Oil





Always use mustard oil when preparing UP-style dishes. It enhances the flavour and adds a vibrant colour to the curry.





2. Cook the Oil Well





Mustard oil must be heated properly before use; otherwise, it can affect the taste of the dish.





3. Add Ghee or Butter





While frying onions, add a small amount of butter or desi ghee. This prevents the onions from burning and enhances the overall taste of the curry.





4. Special Spice Paste





A signature element of UP-style chicken curry is a special paste made by blending fresh coriander, green chillies, garlic, and ginger. This paste adds an extra kick to the curry.

How to Make UP-Style Chicken Curry I UP-Style Chicken Curry Recipe

Heat the Mustard Oil

Heat 250g of mustard oil in a large pan or vessel. Once hot, add cloves, cardamom, black pepper, cinnamon, bay leaf, black cardamom, and mace. Let the whole spices crackle, then add 5-6 whole red chillies.

Cook the Onions

Add 6-7 finely chopped onions and sauté for a few seconds. Then, cover the pan with a lid and let them cook. This allows the onions to release water and soften without burning. After a while, add salt and continue cooking with the lid on.





Prepare the Special Spice Paste





In a blender, make a paste using 8-10 garlic cloves, a 1-inch piece of ginger, 12 green chillies, and 25g of fresh coriander. Once the onions are cooked, add this paste to the pan. Sauté for a few minutes, then add a spoonful of butter or desi ghee (optional, but recommended for extra flavour).

Add the Spices

Mix in 1 tsp red chilli powder, 1 tsp coriander powder, turmeric powder. If the onions start sticking or burning, add a splash of water.

Cook the Chicken

Add 750g of chicken to the pan and stir well, ensuring it is coated with the onion and spice mixture. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Then, add water as needed and bring it to a boil.

Simmer the Curry

Once boiling, cover with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Let the chicken simmer for 25 minutes.

Final Touches

Turn off the heat and let the curry sit for 5 minutes before opening the lid. Finally, sprinkle garam masala and garnish with freshly chopped coriander.





Enjoy Your UP-Style Chicken Curry!





If you love chicken and enjoy spicy food, this UP-style chicken curry is a must-try. Serve it with rice or roti for a delicious, comforting meal.



