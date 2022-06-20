What happens to the leftover dal chawal at your house? Most probably, you'll end up repeating it for your next meal, right?! But eating the same food again can be boring. What if you can prepare a complete South Indian meal with that dal chawal? Sounds impossible, doesn't it?! Now you can! Thanks to food blogger Parul Gupta, we have found the method of turning cooked arhar dal and steamed rice into sambhar and medu vada. She has even shared the recipe through her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. Learn how to make sambhar and medu vada using leftover dal and chawal with these few easy steps.





South Indian Breakfast Recipe: How To Make Sambhar And Medu Vada Using Dal-Chawl

Instant Sambhar Recipe: How To Make Sambhar From Leftover Arhar/Tur Dal

Heat oil in kadhai, add whole spices like mustard seeds, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, dry red chillies along with chopped ginger. Saute chopped onions, lauki, beans, carrots, and green chillies. Once the veggies are semi-cooked, add tomatoes and season them with salt, turmeric powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder and sambhar powder. Pour the leftover arhar dal and some water. Let this cook for a while till all the spices are combined. Add some tamarind juice to give the signature tang to the sambhar. The sambhar is ready!

Instant Medu Vada Recipe: How To Make Medu Vada From Leftover Rice

Grind a fine, thick paste with leftover rice, yoghurt, rice flour and sooji. Add chopped green chillies, ginger, curry leaves, hing, cumin seeds, coriander leaves, salt and baking soda. Mix it well and let it rest for a while. Shape balls from the paste and create a hole at its centre, just like we make a medu vada. Fry them till they are golden brown. The medu vada is ready!





Sounds easy, right? Make this with leftover rice and arhar dal and enjoy a delicious breakfast! Do tell us in the comments section.