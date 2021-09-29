Indian cuisine has various vibrant regional cuisines. Each regional cuisine offers something unique and delicious to offer. One such region, with a rich culinary heritage, is south India. South Indian cuisine offers a variety of non-vegetarian delicacies and vegetarian delicacies. The creaminess of coconut, the freshness of curry leaves and the strong aroma of mustard seeds are some of the characteristics that differentiate this cuisine from other cuisines. Besides being utterly delicious and healthy, this cuisine also offers an array of dishes that are so easy and quick to make. Considering the versatility of South Indian recipes, we bring you a list of 7 south Indian recipes you can make at home in 20 minutes or maybe less. So, if you are wondering what those recipes are and how to make them at home. Read below.





Also Read: 15 Best South Indian Breakfast Recipes | Easy South Indian Breakfast Recipes

Here's A List Of 7 Instant South Indian Recipes You Can Make Under 20 Min:

1. Besan Dosa

Let's hit the list with this one. Rich in fibre and other nutrients, this besan dosa can be a quick fix for a wholesome breakfast meal. All you need to do is make a batter of gram flour, add in some spices and fillings according to your choice, spread on tawa, cook and enjoy! Here's the recipe for you.

2. Sooji Appam

One of the most soothing and comforting recipes in South Indian cuisine is appam. It is one dish that you can have anytime with delectable stews and curries. So, to indulge in some goodness of sooji and south Indian food, make this instant sooji appam. Find the recipe here.

3. Goli Idli

Tiny, round-shaped idlis, with a classic South Indian tadka (of mustard seeds and curry leaves), these idlis make for a delicious breakfast or snack recipe. And the best part is we do not need to prepare any batter beforehand to make this recipe which subsequently decreases the cooking time. Find the recipe here.

4. Poriyal

Poriyal is generally made out of mashed vegetables, urad dal, and onions. However, if you are new to cooking or have time constraints, this light and hassle-free cabbage poriyal will be your go-to recipe. Serve hot with roti and enjoy! For the full recipe of cabbage poriyal, click here.

5. Lemon Rice

Lemon rice is full of zesty and aromatic flavours. And the best part about this recipe is that you can make it in just 20 minutes. To prepare lemon rice, all you need to do is splutter some mustard seeds along with split green chillies, and peanuts in oil, then add the rice, masalas, and freshly squeezed lemon juice to the mix and cook. Here's the detailed recipe for you.

6. Murmure Appe

Traditionally made with rice batter, this instant recipe substitutes rice with murmure (puffed rice). The consistency of the batter is made perfect by mixing both suji and blended murmure together. Find the complete recipe here.

7. Instant Medu Vada

Crispy from outside and mushy from inside, medu vada is one of the most delectable south Indian breakfast and snack recipes. If you think the process of making these vadas is too cumbersome, here we bring you an easy and quick recipe of vadas in under 10 minutes. Wondering how? Click here to watch the recipe video.

So, next time when you do not want to cook a wholesome meal from scratch or have time constraints, try out these recipes and let us know which one you liked the most.









