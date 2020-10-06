Vada Pav Pakora Recipe: A Twist In The Popular Mumbai Street Food That You'll Love

Vada pav pakoda recipe is a must-try.

You can never be left hankering for delicious snacks in Mumbai because vada pav will always be there, everywhere, to satiate your cravings. Vada pav is the iconic street food of Mumbai, a city loved by the entire nation. If you've grown up eating the delicious vada pav, here is a recipe that gives an exciting spin to it and will give you something different to relish but with the same old flavours. Vada pav in an all-new avatar of pakoda!





Vada pav is basically fried batata vada stuffed between pav (smeared with dry chutney) to make vada pav. Here we are frying the vada mixture, pav and chutney all together to make yummy and spicy pakodas. Exciting, isn't it? Put in less time and less effort - and enjoy the classic vada pav flavours.





Vada Pav Pakoda Recipe:

(Makes 4-5 pakoda)

For aloo mixture -





2 boiled and mashed potatoes

5-6 curry leaves

1 tsp mustard seeds

Few drops of lemon juice

A pinch of hing

1 green chilli, chopped

1 tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves



For dry chutney -





2 whole red chillies

7-8 garlic bulbs

2 tbsp coconut powder

2 tbsp peanuts

Salt to taste



For batter -





1 cup besan

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder to taste

1 tbsp soda



Method -





Step 1: Make aloo mixture -





Roast hing and mustard seeds till they crackle and add curry leaves, green chillies and turmeric powder. Saute for a minute. Add mashed potatoes and salt, and let the potatoes cook. Add coriander leaves, lemon juice and mash again, and keep aside.





Step 2: Make dry chutney -





Roast whole red chillies, coconut powder and garlic. Add some salt, and grind them together to make a coarse powder.





Step 3: Make besan batter -





In a large bowl, mix besan with water till no lumps are left. Add salt, red chilli powder and soda. Mix well.





Step 4: Now make the vada pav pakoda -





Spread the dry chutney on each pav and place aloo mixture on top. With the back of a spoon, press the aloo mixture so that it sticks firmly to the pav. Now, dip each pav into the besan batter and deep fry till light brown.





And, the vada pav pakoda is ready to be served. You can even cut the pakoda into two parts or slices for the convenience of eating. This unique pakoda will go perfectly with chutney or your choice, or you can even have it without any chutney. Enjoy!









