SEARCH
  • News
  • Who Invented Mumbai's Favourite Vada Pav? Twitter User's Answer Stirs Up Online Debate

Who Invented Mumbai's Favourite Vada Pav? Twitter User's Answer Stirs Up Online Debate

A Twitter user recently posted about the man who is widely credited with the invention of Vada Pav, snack seller Ashok Vaidya.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: July 11, 2020 12:34 IST

Reddit
Who Invented Mumbai's Favourite <i>Vada Pav</i>? Twitter User's Answer Stirs Up Online Debate

The origins of Mumbai's favourite street-snack was the subject of a recent viral Twitter post.

Vada Pav is undoubtedly one of Mumbai's favourite street food snacks. Mumbaikars are gaga over these buttery soft pav buns that sandwich a crispy Aloo Bonda complete with spicy garlic, mint and peanut chutney. The invention of popular street-snacks such as Vada Pav is usually murky ground, as there are several claimants to the coveted title. A Twitter user recently posted about the man who is widely credited with the invention of Vada Pav, snack seller Ashok Vaidya. Take a look:

(Also Read: )

The information was shared on Twitter by the handle @TheGeniusStupid. He said in his tweet that the humble Vada Pav was actually invented by a snack seller Ashok Vaidya. He had come up with the idea of combining the Batata Vada and split bread buns, and had begun selling it at Dadar station as early as 1966, according to the tweet.

The tweet soon got trending on social media, with over 12k likes and nearly 3k retweets. The viral thread got a host of comments from people who were surprised to learn about Vada Pav's humble origins. While many wanted Ashok Vaidya's names to be etched in the echelons of history, others thought that there was very little proof behind the claim of Vada Pav's invention. Take a look at some of the reactions:

(Also Read: )

What do you think about the origins of Vada Pav? Do you have a local legend you've heard as well? Tell us in the comments below!

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Social Media ViralTwitterVada Pav
Los Angeles Cafe Sets Up Mini Greenhouses For Safe Post Covid Dining
Los Angeles Cafe Sets Up Mini Greenhouses For Safe Post Covid Dining
Skin Care In Monsoon: Eating Raspberries May Build Immunity To Manage Sensitive Skin; Say Experts
Skin Care In Monsoon: Eating Raspberries May Build Immunity To Manage Sensitive Skin; Say Experts

Advertisement

SPONSORED

Wondering How To Clean Fruits And Vegetables Properly? We Have Found The Solution!

Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 