Who Invented Mumbai's Favourite <i>Vada Pav</i>? Twitter User's Answer Stirs Up Online Debate

The origins of Mumbai's favourite street-snack was the subject of a recent viral Twitter post.

Vada Pav is undoubtedly one of Mumbai's favourite street food snacks. Mumbaikars are gaga over these buttery soft pav buns that sandwich a crispy Aloo Bonda complete with spicy garlic, mint and peanut chutney. The invention of popular street-snacks such as Vada Pav is usually murky ground, as there are several claimants to the coveted title. A Twitter user recently posted about the man who is widely credited with the invention of Vada Pav, snack seller Ashok Vaidya. Take a look:





Vada Pav was invented by a snack seller Ashok Vaidya. He came up with a combination of Batata Vada and split bread. He started selling it near Dadar station in 1966. pic.twitter.com/xslgb24O6J



— B.A.D Prit (@￣ρ￣@) (@TheGeniusStupid) July 8, 2020

The information was shared on Twitter by the handle @TheGeniusStupid. He said in his tweet that the humble Vada Pav was actually invented by a snack seller Ashok Vaidya. He had come up with the idea of combining the Batata Vada and split bread buns, and had begun selling it at Dadar station as early as 1966, according to the tweet.

The tweet soon got trending on social media, with over 12k likes and nearly 3k retweets. The viral thread got a host of comments from people who were surprised to learn about Vada Pav's humble origins. While many wanted Ashok Vaidya's names to be etched in the echelons of history, others thought that there was very little proof behind the claim of Vada Pav's invention. Take a look at some of the reactions:





His statue must be made and he should be honoured by every Mumbaikar...



— Kailash Chatterjee (@kailash_c27) July 8, 2020

Never forget this one....bcoz of his invention people have on the go snack!



— Phenomenal One???????? (@DemonKing_07) July 9, 2020

#Sindhis has been eating #Pav and #Pakodas for ages, please check, it can't be 1996, I think.



— अशोक ASHOK MANGHNANI (@MANGHNANIASHOK) July 9, 2020

I don't think it's true. Vada pav is the identity of Mumbai mazdurs even before independence. It's history dates back to 19th century as well.



— Kishor Bhat (@KishorPolya) July 10, 2020

Whats the evidence ? I don't think this is true



— Hemang Joshi (@_HJ86) July 9, 2020

In Mumbai every street side shop which is more than 20 years old claim they have introduced Vada pav in street food.



What do you think about the origins of Vada Pav? Do you have a local legend you've heard as well? Tell us in the comments below!







