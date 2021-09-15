Thinking about what to cook can be a tiresome process, especially after a long day of work. We wish we could eat paneer tikka, butter chicken and momos every day, but that lifestyle is unhealthy and expensive. However, we just want to eat a delicious dinner at home without making a lot of fuss. Why not make a quick and easy sabzi that tastes like a party and it is healthy for the body. That is why we have found the recipe for veg keema.





Veg keema has the delightful spicy flavours of the matar keema with the nutritious goodness of vegetables. This recipe uses minced mushroom, beans, cauliflower and carrot to resemble the minced texture of keema. The best part about this recipe is that you don't need to take a lot of time to prepare this sabzi, making it a perfect sabzi to enjoy on a busy workday.

Veg keema tastes delicious with roti.

How To Make Veg Keema | Veg Keema Recipe:

Place a saucepan on the flame, heat oil and black cardamom and cinnamon. Saute chopped onion in the spices till they are brown. Add ginger-garlic paste, tomatoes and the rest of the spices. Mix till the oil separates from the masala. Add all the veggies except boiled green peas and let them cook. Once the veggie masala is dry, add the green peas and stir. The veg keema is ready!











Serve this veg keema hot with some raw onions on the side and accompany it with roti or rice.











Make this delicious sabzi recipe for dinner today and wow your family. Do tell us how you enjoyed this veg keema recipe in the comments section below.