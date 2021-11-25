Many of us have trouble making our children eat vegetables. You probably tried to feed them vegetables in mashed form or with a delicious side dish, or even throw them in pasta or pizza but still, it didn't work out. We always see them picking up those veggies and putting them aside. But what if we told you that you could easily feed your kids vegetables without them fussing about it? Well, believe it or not, we have just the solution you need! Here we bring you a delicious recipe of sooji vegetable chilla. This chilla is full of nutrition as it is packed with a variety of veggies. You can easily customize the taste of this recipe as per your taste and make it a quick breakfast dish!





In this recipe of vegetable chilla, you would need basic home ingredients like sooji, besan, any vegetables of your liking and some spices. Then, all you need to do is mix them and cook in a pan. Within just 20 minutes, a nutritious and delicious chilla will be ready! Once you make it, you can pair it with chutney or any dip. Or you can have it side by side with your morning chai for maximum indulgence. So, without waiting, let us check out how to make this vegetable sooji chilla.

How To Make Vegetable Sooji Chilla | Vegetable Sooji Chilla Recipe

To make this, first, take a bowl and add sooji, besan, salt, red chilli powder, pepper and mix. Now add some water to make the batter. In this, add chopped veggies like onion, tomato, corn, capsicum, green beans or any other thing of your choice. Mix it again. Now grease a pan, drop some of this batter, spread it, and cook from both sides. Once it is done, serve it with chutney and enjoy!

For the full recipe of vegetable sooji chilla, click here.





Make this delicious delight, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!