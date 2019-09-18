Video: How To Make Restaurant-Style Matar Pulao (Recipe Inside)

SEARCH
Matar pulao can be paired with any decadent curry, chutney or pickle. The recipe of matar pulao is incredibly easy too.

September 18, 2019

There are some rice dishes that may give our boisterous curries a run for its money. We know you are thinking about biryani, but there's more to rice preparations in India than just biryani. We are sure all of you at some point have gorged into a plateful of matar pulao and loved the interplay of fresh flavours and crunch. Matar pulao can be paired with any decadent curry, chutney or pickle. The recipe of matar pulao is incredibly easy too, but you need to be mindful of certain factors to make sure your rice is not mushy and peas are done fine.

In this recipe of matar pulao by Mumbai-based food blogger and YouTuber, Alpa Modi, you can learn how to make grainy and delish restaurant-style matar pulao at home. Make sure you choose basmati rice, which is a special variant of rice that is longer in size. You can find it in any local Indian grocery store. Matar pulao is a staple across all lavish Indian spreads. You can prepare it for festivities too. The recipe was posted on the YouTube channel ‘Something's Cooking With Alpa'.  If you are new to cooking rice, you can bookmark  this video to understand how to cook rice like a pro.

Watch: Here's The Recipe Video Of Matar Pulao:

Let us know how you liked the recipe in the comments section below. The fragrant rice dish is a hit among both kids and adults, alike.

Tags:  RiceIndian Recipes
