Indian Cooking Hacks: How To Make Restaurant-Style Shahi Paneer At Home (Video)

The rich cottage cheese-based dish has even found a loyal fan-base abroad

Creamy, spicy, and eclectic, a bowlful of shahi paneer is one of the most preferred vegetarian delicacies around the country. The rich cottage cheese-based dish has even found a loyal fan-base abroad. You go to any Indian restaurant oversees, you are sure to find Shahi paneer in the menu. 'Shahi' in Hindi/Urdu means 'royal', the gravy of Shahi Paneer traditionally comprises cashew paste, tomatoes, milk, cream and green chillies, most of these ingredients back in the day were considered to be luxury items. Using them together to make one dish was not something everybody could afford to do, making shahi paneer was no less than a royal affair - this is how this famous dish got its name. Now that you see it in every second restaurant or dhaba menu, you place an order for the same without a second thought. You know a plate of Shahi Paneer would just never disappoint. But if this weekend, you are planning to cook at home - there is nothing better than starting with shahi paneer.





In this recipe by Mumbai-based blogger Alpa Modi, she schools us into making delish restaurant-style shahi paneer. The recipe posted on the YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa' is a delectable mish mash of all things indulgent and flavourful. Some of the key ingredients she uses to make this restaurant-style shahi paneer are: malai paneer (full cream cottage cheese), milk, fresh cream, curd, onions, tomatoes, mild green chillies, ginger-garlic paste and cashews. So, what are you waiting for? Stock up on all these ingredients and start cooking! Let us know how you liked the recipe in the comments section below!







How To Make Restaurant Style Shahi Paneer At Home:



