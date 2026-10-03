What began as a simple idea to set up a small Maggi stall in the hills turned into an unexpected success story. With a modest setup and a popular comfort food attracting tourists and travellers, the young entrepreneur managed to earn an impressive Rs 21,000 in a single day.

A viral video titled “Selling Maggi in Mountains for a Day” featured Badal Thakur, a content creator who thought of doing an experiment. He had no business plan, no fancy setup. All he had was a brilliant idea, a perfect spot, and some Maggi packets.

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Badal noticed that people who trekked for hours most of the time came underprepared, and there is nothing better than to offer them a warm bowl of soupy maggi. “I'm here to see how much money we can make by selling Maggi in the mountains for one day,” he said in the video. Badal had a humble setup with a small stall and a single table where he placed all the ingredients. Beside it was an LPG cylinder that hissed softly as water boiled in a large pot.

The small stall offered two types of Maggi - plain maggi for Rs 70 and cheese maggi for Rs 100. Right after opening, customers started arriving. At one point the tourist influx was getting out of hand, but Badal was swift in operations. He cooked, scooped steaming noodles onto plates and served them hot to hungry tourists.

Later in the video, he estimated that he had sold between 300 and 350 plates of Maggi, which, when multiplied by 70 (30 x 70), added up to about Rs 21,000. That was his revenue for one day of sales in the mountains.

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This shows a business opportunity does not need a complicated product or huge investment. All it needs is someone who senses what a place and people require and when.