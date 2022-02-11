The internet can be one entertaining place. At times we come across knowledgeable things, sometimes a particular type of content makes us emotional and happy and then there are times when we just burst out laughing. While there is no dearth of all kinds of content, certain creativities just make us question it and amuse us at the same time. Recently, one such creation by Matty Benedetto has been doing the rounds on the internet. Matty Benedetto runs an Instagram page called @unnecessaryinventions, where he designs and builds products 'to solve problems that don't exist.' In one of his latest creations, he created jeans inbuilt with a towel to wipe your hands off while eating.





Calling this creation "sloppy slacks", he said that these are "the only pants specifically engineered for wiping your messy hands on while eating. These unassuming trousers feature two easy-to-remove sections that reveal our integrated, highly absorb antcloth pads. Once removed, enjoy your favourite saucy foods with peace of mind knowing you can swiftly wipe your grubby hands right on your pants at any time until they are perfectly clean. Once your meal is complete, simply reattach each of the denim covers to cover the mess and go about your day looking fresher than ever." He even posted a video using these pants. Take a look at it here:

Ever since the video was uploaded, it has been viewed 2 million times, has 108K likes and thousands of hilarious comments. Many people commented saying that this is one of the most useful inventions. One person said, "These inventions are always necessary sell me something." Another person said, "Change the name of this page to necessary inventions because it no longer gives what the name suggests."





Some people also have certain doubts regarding this invention. A user wrote, "Is antcloth pad removable? Can we reinstall the same after servicing?" Someone also said, "As a tattoo artist, this is very useful."





Many people also gave him suggestions on how to amp up these sloppy pants. A person commented, "You should have done it all the other way around. Make the towels removable with some caltrops to put them on the legs, and once dirty, you can remove them to wash. And you can buy the towels in many colours." Another one also added, "Make an upgrade where you can remove the white part and change for another, then you don't need to wash them after every meal, just change the pads."





What do you think about these sloppy pants? Let us know in the comments below!