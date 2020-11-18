SEARCH
Pizza-Lovers, This Viral Video Of Pizza Made With Blocks Will Make You Drool

Viral video: A Reddit user has shared a video with an interesting twist to the making of a pizza with the use of Lego blocks! Watch it to believe it.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: November 18, 2020 15:27 IST

Reddit
Highlights
  • Pizza is a much-loved delight for all age-groups and countries
  • A video of pizza being made with lego blocks has gone viral
  • Take a look at the viral video here

Is there anything more satisfying than a slice of pizza? A video of its making! Soft, chewy dough being rolled out to form a base which is topped with fresh Marinara and oodles of mozzarella - need we say more or are you drooling already? A Reddit user has shared a video with an interesting twist to the making of a pizza. The video features the making of a pizza but with the use of Lego blocks! Don't believe us? Take a look at the post here:

This crazy Lego stop-motion video from r/oddlysatisfying

Posted on Reddit by u/unitethecapycats, the video has received nearly 10k upvotes since the time it was shared. The entire process of the making of pizza, right from shaping the dough to baking it in the oven, was picturised using stop-motion animation and lego blocks. Thus, we could see the ingredients and method of the pizza recipe in the video, just that everything was constituted with lego blocks. The creator of the video also used sounds and audio effects to add to the realism aspect of the video.

gelvd1iPizza being made is a satisfying video to watch. 

What an interesting watch, right? Reddit users couldn't agree more as they went completely gaga over the pizza video. "I love these videos. They are well made and interesting, but even more, I LOVE the sounds. All the clicky, shhhlick, chop sounds are heaven to my ears," commented one user. "This makes me hungry and it isn't even real," wrote another.

What did you think of the video? Tell us in the comments below!

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

Tags:  Viral VideoReddit ViralPizza Making
