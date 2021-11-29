There is a range of toffee flavours that one can easily find at any store in today's world. But for us, 80's or 90's kids, the two most-loved flavours were orange and mango! We would buy packets of it from the local market and share them with our friends and siblings. And that's not it, whether we had a birthday celebration or a school picnic, a packet of these toffees were a must-have. But what if we told you that someone turned our favourite mango toffee into a drink? Would you believe us?! Well, believe it or not, recently, a food blogger made a drink out of 'kacha mango bite' toffee. This combination has undoubtedly left many people confused.





In a short reel posted by @cookwith_drrupali, the food blogger can be seen making a minty green-coloured looking drink from the mango toffees. In the video, she first took 8-10 toffees and ground them to form a powder. Then in a glass, she added the powder with some ice. Lastly, the blogger added a clear aerated soft drink to complete the creation. Take a look at the video here:





Ever since the video was posted, it has garnered 7.5 million views, with over four lakh likes and several comments! Many people have commented that they would also try this drink, while some have said that this combination can be harmful to health.





A user wrote, "That's a very unique drink." Another user said, "I will definitely try this." Some users even informed that "Not too healthy to eat 10+ candies disguised as a drink." Talking about the risk of having this drink, one user also said that "there have been fatal cases when aerated drinks and candies are taken together, it's definitely a risk."





