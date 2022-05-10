An 'unnecessary invention' has caught the eyes of foodies all around the world! One man on the internet has created a unique invention called the 'food funnel'. His design is focused on saving food by reusing spilt and extra food. In his video demonstration, he has shown the use of his handy equipment by eating a burrito. People who have had burritos know that eating this Mexican wrap is a messy affair, with stuffing falling all over the place. What his invention does is collects all the stuffing from the open end of the funnel. On the narrow end, he places an empty taco shell, so that all the collected stuffing falls into the shell, making a taco from the spilt food! Sounds wonderful, doesn't it?!























This foodie invention has gone viral with the video garnering 19.2 million views and around 698k likes! Uploaded by Instagram handle @unnecessaryinvention and reshared by @9gag, the brains behind this genius invention is Matty Benedetto. The self-taught product designer is known for creating mind-bending yet unnecessary inventions. His page has over 1.3 million followers, filled with inventions that are not needed in real life but are just wonderful. However, Matty Benedetto's food funnel seems to be a lifesaver for messy eaters of the world who can't help but spill food while eating. Here's what people commented about this invention:











"To be honest (sic) that idea ain't too bad"





"With this we can make unlimited tacos"





"Best. Invention. Ever."





"Eat burrito, sell taco"





The same creator had previously created another invention that foodies would be pleased to see. Called "the never napping bow", it is a vibrating popcorn bowl that is designed to automatically wake you up in case you fall asleep while watching a movie. Take a look:























What do you think of these bizarre foodie inventions? Do tell us in the comments section below!



