The fridge is an extremely important element of the kitchen. We store all our food, whether it is fresh vegetables, fruits and meats, or cooked leftover food from our meal, in the fridge. A kitchen may not be functional without a refrigerator to refrigerate food and preserve it for a long time. This crucial space needs to be kept squeaky clean! We don't want any kind of fungus or bacteria to develop within the fridge that can harm our food. It is why our mothers are always cleaning the fridge thoroughly, from inside and out.





But cleaning the fridge can be tricky! Certain stains are too tough to remove, and at times, the fridge smells bad even after it is cleaned. What to do then? We have found a viral video on the internet that has found the solution to this problem, literally and figuratively! Take a look:

















In the video, we see the blogger make a solution using water, white vinegar and vanilla essence. This DIY spray looks powerful enough to cut through all the ridged stains and remove all the smell. If you are worried that the fridge will smell like vinegar, fret not! The vanilla is added to remove the vinegar smell. You can easily make this spray in no time, and you don't need to even spend a lot. Now, you don't have to invest in various chemical cleaning products to keep your fridge clean! Another useful thing about this spray is that it can last up to three months. This viral video was uploaded by Instagram based blogger @mama_mila_au and it has garnered 11.4m views and 282k likes.











Here is what people said about this cleaning spray:











"I used this also in the car to spray my seats... Amazing!"











"Tried this and loved it!!!"











"Motivating me to clean my fridge! I did my washing machine and dishwasher so far. The fridge will be next!"











"Timely help thanks a ton, I was thinking about how to deep clean my refrigerator after my vacation, sure gonna try this one."











"I have to try this for sure"











