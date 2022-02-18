The weekend is here! We finally get to take a pause from the hustle-bustle of work-life and relax for a bit. If you are a true foodie, then the best way for you to relax is to indulge in delicious food! We crave some greasy, juicy and spicy food that makes our mouth water. From pizza and burgers to noodles to pasta, our weekend is all about enjoying these delicious treats.





If you have been craving chicken burgers lately, then we have shortlisted some delicious chicken burger recipes you can easily make at home. We guarantee that these recipes shall yield you some scrumptious burgers.





Here Are 5 Chicken Burger Recipes You Must Try

1. Classic Chicken Burger







All you need is some burger buns along with chicken patty, some veggies, seasonings, sauces and you have your burger ready to be savoured. Making the classic chicken burger at home is very easy.











Click here for the full recipe of Classic Chicken Burger.

2. Chicken Tikka Burger







What would happen if someone experimented with chicken tikka and burger? We'll get chicken tikka burger. Guess what? This dish actually exists. Juicy and spicy pieces of chicken tikka, layered with fresh veggies and delicious sauces, this burger offers the best of both worlds!











Click here for the full recipe of Chicken Tikka Burger.





3. Butter Chicken Burger







Imagine, soft burger buns with juicy and creamy butter chicken sandwiched in between. Sounds interesting, right? We generally make this burger with the leftover butter chicken from the last meal, this recipe teaches from scratch.











Click here for the full recipe of Butter Chicken Burger.

4. Chicken And Fish Burger







Have you ever craved chicken burger and fish burger, but you don't know which one to choose? Now you don't have to! This burger has both chicken and fish in it, making it a non-vegetarian's true delight!











Click here for the full recipe of Chicken And Fish Burger.





5. Chicken Cheese Burger







Imagine a burger stuffed with marinated and roasted chicken breast, lettuce, mayonnaise and onion along with a mix of tantalising crumbled cheese mixture that has salt, pepper and parsley sandwiched between butter-roasted buns - mouth-watering, isn't it?











Click here for the full recipe of Chicken Cheese Burger











Try out these chicken burger recipes and do tell us in the comments section below which one is your favourite!



