You've seen all kinds of kitchens: modular, traditional, open-plan, and even cloud kitchens. But this one? It doesn't fit into any category, you know. And that's exactly why it's gone viral. Rishabh Tiwari, a content creator on Instagram, recently introduced the world to an entirely new kind of kitchen, or perhaps gave a new (and more accurate, apparently) meaning to 'open kitchen'.

Open In The Literal Sense, It's A Kitchen Like No Other

Rishabh begins by saying you've probably seen all types of kitchens, fancy modular ones and sleek modern ones, but he's about to show you an open kitchen. The beginning of the video is not particularly unusual. But then he adds, "Aapne kabhi nahi dekha hoga aisa kitchen.” And honestly, he's right. Everything looks normal until it doesn't. At first, the house looks like any other apartment in Versova, but then he walks into the kitchen, and suddenly, you're confused.

Watch the video here:

Instead of cabinets and walls, the first thing you see is the open sky above. There are trees in the background and vehicles passing by on the road. For a second, it feels like he has stepped outside. But no, this is the kitchen. Yes, the kitchen has no roof. The builder clearly took the word “open kitchen” very literally. This unusual kitchen feels completely exposed to the outdoors, like it's half inside, half outside. Yes, there's a wall, but it's made of glass, and you only realise that because of the curtains hanging on it. Otherwise, it just blends into the outside world.

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At first, it totally doesn't come across as a place where anyone would cook. But once you start spotting kitchen things, like a microwave, utensils, and a gas cylinder, you start to believe him. The stove is placed so close to the outside area, it almost feels like it's on the road.

Internet Users Are Confused And Entertained

Imagine cooking here, making chai under the open sky, while the dust, leaves, and everything else fall in from above. Thinking about it during the Mumbai monsoon seems impossible. Well, netizens are wondering the same thing, and they had a lot to say. One user pointed out the obvious and said, 'Deewar dalana bhul gaya builder.' Given the current LPG crisis, many joked about how he should keep the cylinder inside.

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A perfect joke on cloud kitchens, one commented, ‘CLOUD mein kitchen.' One user even asked, 'Bhaii, barish m raincoat pehen k khana banate ho?' One user imagined herself in this kitchen and said, 'Mai toh pagal hojaongi safai karte karte', given the kinds of dust and other things that would fall from the sky. Every comment somehow made the situation even funnier.

So what do we call this?





It's not modular or open in the usual sense. This is something else entirely. And whether you find it hilarious or unbelievable, you've probably never seen a kitchen like this before.