Our kitchens are more than just cooking spaces, they are actually the heart of our homes. We cook food, families gather, and make memories, this is what defines an actual kitchen. In a place so important, it is easy and obvious to become attached to our trusty tools and gadgets that us help make our lives easier. But let's be honest – how many of us are guilty of keeping that old non-stick pan that has a cracked surface or spices that have lost their smell? If you find yourself in a similar situation, then it's time to freshen up your kitchen a little bit. Read on to know 7 kitchen essentials that should be replaced from time to time!





Photo Credit: Unsplash



Here Are 7 Kitchen Essentials You Should Replace From Time To Time

1. Spices And Herbs

The heart and soul of the Indian kitchen, as well as spices and herbs, should be disposed of after a certain period. After you open the packet of your favourite spices, they start to lose their potency, meaning your food may not taste as flavourful as you think it would. Ground spices should be replaced every 6-12 months, while whole spices should be kept for up to two years. To maintain their freshness, store them in airtight containers away from direct heat and sunlight. Label the spice jars to know when to discard them.

2. Kitchen Towels

Kitchen towels, which are your savouries during unwanted kitchen spills, may seem like they can withstand the wrath of time, but they can't. Over time, kitchen towels become a breeding ground for bacteria and germs which can transfer to your hands. To keep your kitchen clean and hygienic, swap out your kitchen towels every day or at least every week, depending on your usage. Or, you can wash your dirty kitchen towels daily with warm water to keep the germs at bay.

3. Non-Stick Pans

Non-stick pans are a blessing for quick cooking and easy cleaning, but sadly, they don't last forever. When you use non-stick pans regularly, their coating can wear off, which can lead to uneven cooking and even potential health hazards if consumed. Typically, non-stick pans should be replaced every 2-3 years or as soon as the coating starts to remove.

4. Wooden Cutting Boards

Wooden cutting boards are loved for their durability and naturally antibacterial properties. However, with time, they can develop cracks and nooks that can house bacteria. This can pose a potential health risk, especially if you use wooden cutting boards regularly. It is a good idea to replace your wooden cutting boards every few years or when you notice some wear and tear. If you want to extend its shelf life, avoid soaking it in water and oil your wooden cutting board regularly.

5. Plastic Storage Containers

We all love to reuse our plastic take-out containers for years on end. But reusing any plastic container for too long, especially those meant to be thrown off can be dangerous. With time, the plastic breaks down, and the chemicals seep into your food. If you see your plastic food containers have cracks, discolouration or foul smell, dispose of the containers.

6. Kitchen Sponges

Kitchen sponges are often the unsung heroes of your kitchen cleaning, but just like towels, they can also become a breeding ground for bacteria. Sponges can harbour millions of germs, especially if they are used to clean greasy dishes or countertops. To keep your kitchen and food hygienic, replace your kitchen sponges every 1-2 weeks or when they start to smell foul or break apart.

7. Silicone Spatulas

Spatulas are used for a variety of kitchen stuff, especially when you are trying to scrape every last bit of that cake batter. But, they don't last forever. With frequent use, silicone spatulas can become brittle and crack, losing their touted flexibility. This just makes them less effective. Instead, consider replacing your silicone spatulas every couple of years, or when you notice cracks and brittle edges.





