We all have had lazy mornings. We wake up late and end up rushing through our morning routine. One doesn't have enough time to make proper breakfast, so the easiest thing to do is boil a few eggs. Boiled eggs are probably the easiest (read: laziest) breakfast recipe one can ever make. Sometimes, in an attempt to make our lives simpler in such lazy mornings, we try to boil the eggs in the microwave. And what happens next is we all know! All the eggs explode in the microwave, not only messing up the kitchen but also leaving us with no breakfast. Boiling eggs in the microwave has always been a mystery to us. We have tried many experiments to make sure the egg does burst like a firecracker, but we always fail. Not anymore! Finally, we have found a way to make the perfect boiled eggs in the microwave without making a mess in the kitchen.





The texture of the yolk is different for hard boiled eggs and soft boiled eggs.

How To Boil Eggs In The Microwave

You will need a microwave-safe for boiling the eggs. Place the eggs at the bottom of the bowl.





Fill the bowl with water, make sure the eggs are completely submerged in water (about 1/2 inch over the eggs).











Add 1/2 teaspoon of salt for each egg. For instance, if you are boiling 8 eggs together, then you need to mix in at least 4 teaspoons of salt in the water. Adding salt is very important, do not skip doing it.











Pro Tip: The addition of salt in the water is what prevents the egg from exploding in the microwave.





For Hard Boiled Eggs:

Microwave the bowl for at least 4-5 minutes. Remove the bowl from the microwave; let the eggs sit in the hot water for 5 minutes. The resting period of eggs in the hot water allows the egg yolk to cook entirely.





For Soft Boiled Eggs:

Microwave the bowl for a maximum of 4 minutes. Remove the bowl from the microwave. Drain the hot water from the bowl and then plunge the eggs in cold water. This step is very important as it stops the egg from cooking. This will allow the egg yolks to remain runny.





From now on, you wouldn't have to worry about eggs exploding in your microwave. Use this easy way to make boiled eggs for breakfast. Do tell us in the comments section how you like this method of boiling eggs.