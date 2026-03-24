Ashwini Kalsekar, known for her roles in popular films and shows like Golmaal, Andhadhun and Jodha Akbar, is now winning hearts in the kitchen. The actress often shares glimpses of her foodie adventures on social media, and this time, she posted a quick and easy recipe for dosakaya pachadi. This classic Andhra-style chutney is loved for its refreshing crunch and tangy flavour. It is traditionally made with yellow cucumber (dosakaya), tamarind and roasted spices.





The video begins with Ashwini Kalsekar explaining the meaning of dosakaya pachadi to her viewers. She starts by peeling the cucumber, removing the seeds and chopping it into bite-sized pieces. Next, she heats some oil in a pan and adds 2 tablespoons of urad dal, cooking it until it turns red.





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Ashwini then adds 1/4 tablespoon of methi dana, followed by 2 tablespoons of mustard seeds, hing and a mix of red and green chillies. She tops the mixture with tamarind pulp and a small piece of jaggery. Once cooked, she allows it to cool before seasoning it with salt and turmeric powder. Finally, she grinds the mixture - without adding water - until it reaches a coarse consistency. The chutney is now ready to be enjoyed with rice, roti or as a flavourful side dish.

Check out the full video below:

Earlier, Ashwini Kalsekar shared her mother's Ambat Batata recipe on Instagram. It is a Konkani-style potato curry typically served with rice or puri. She begins by chopping the potatoes into wedges. For the tadka, she adds mustard seeds and hing to hot oil, then mixes the tempering with the potato wedges. She seasons the mixture with turmeric and red chilli powder.





The next step is to prepare a coconut-tamarind paste tempered with curry leaves and mustard seeds. The actress suggests adding a few pieces of jaggery if you prefer a hint of sweetness. Once the mixture comes to a boil, your Ambat Batata is ready to enjoy with your choice of carbs.





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