We have a set of rules to follow whenever we are out shopping for a house appliance or kitchen equipment. It has to be a trusted brand; the product should have good reviews, has to be good at what it does, and most importantly, has to be efficient. While we are here ticking off these boxes every time we shop, some customers have an entirely different set of needs that they want to be fulfilled. Mireya Rios, for instance, is an actress and content creator who has a liking for objects that are either too big or too small. Out of the many intriguing videos that she uploads on her Instagram profile, the one that recently made us stop in our tracks was the video where she uses the world's smallest blender! If you've only ever seen those hefty and heavy blenders in your kitchen, this product might look like a cartoonish miniature of the same to you.





However, the fact that blew our minds away was not just that the lady found the world's smallest blender, but, that it actually works! Safe to say you cannot expect to blend chutneys and sauces in it, but it sure did work for a shot glass worth of Matcha latte. Mireya tried making a latte in the blender and it worked just fine! The video has intrigued viewers worldwide and has received a million views by now. Take a look at it:

The fact that the smallest blender looks like a toy and still works impressed many. However, others stated that the product is merely mixing in the ingredients and not 'blending' anything as it should be. Some of the top comments left on the post were:





"OMG things I didn't know I needed!"





"That's sooo cute!"





"Literally struggle to get smooth blend for the normal size blender so I wouldn't consider having a tiny blender, except for fun"





"She says 'It's literally blending' Nah girl...It's mixing at the best"





"U can do the same thing with a spoon"





"I thought It was a mask blender, for food I have my full-size blender"





"My daughter's toy blender does the same"





"Finally I can make smoothies for the mice"





However, if you thought that these miniature inventions are famous in international countries only, you will be surprised to know that we have a bunch of food bloggers doing the same in India too! From a miniature pressure cooker for cooking rice to a kadhai the size of a strawberry, take a look at the viral video of miniature Indian cooking here:

What do you think about these miniature equipment? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.