Virat, Alia, Shilpa, Karisma Kapoor and Priyanka Had A Very Foodie Christmas (See Pics)

They may be the country's biggest fitness icons, but when it comes to festive indulgence, they don't mind putting their guards down for just a day. Christmas is the time to make merry and binge on all traditional delicacies the festival has to offer. From cakes, turkey, puddings to trifle, our favourite B-town celebrities and cricketing icons were seen biting into them all, while giving us a little sneak-peek into their celebrations on social media. Some of them even prepared the delicacies on their own from the scratch! Have a look and drool along.





Virat Kohli's Plate of Assorted Desserts





This is perhaps one of the very few instances you would spot Virat Kohli with anything that remotely resembles a dessert! Here as he holds a plateful of sugary festive treats, we cannot decide our favourite of the lot. With macaroons, pastries, truffles, berries and cream, his plate does make for a beautiful vision, don't you feel? "Here are my Christmas treats. Make sure you have yours. #MerryChristmas", he captioned the image.





Karisma Kapoor's Christmas Lunch With Family





Following the yearly tradition, the Kapoor khandaan gathered yet again for delectable Christmas lunch hosted by cousins Zahaan Kapoor and Shaira Kapoor. Actress Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself, her children Samaira and Kiaan along with nephew Taimur Ali Khan and father Randhir Kapoor. She captioned the image, "Christmas Lunch.. the tradition continues. #familylove #familytradition #yummyfood Thank you #kunalkapoor @zahankapoor@shairakapoor for always being fabulous hosts. Missed all our family members who couldn't make it today."





Later in the day, she also posted toothsome shots of the flambeed Christmas pudding from the lunch. Shaira Kapoor also took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her Bloody Mary cocktail.





Christmas pudding at the Kapoor's Christmas bash





Shaira Kapoor enjoying Blood Mary





Shilpa Shetty's Traditional Turkey Preparation





Actress Shilpa Shetty along with husband Raj Kundra rang in the Christmas celebrations with a sumptuous Turkey preparation, molten lava cake and Christmas pudding. Shilpa, who celebrated Christmas at her London residence, wrote on Instagram that Christmas lunch has always been a grand affair for the Kundras. This is what she wrote about the feast.





"Turkey with the trimmings (chestnuts, parsnips, purple cabbage, mash, carrots and Yorkshire puds) and 8 desserts at least. With family and friends over to feast..it's pandemonium in the kitchen with everyone trying to make a dish or chip in.. Keeping up the with tradition the Turkey Roast is my dept, and this time it was a 10 kg one. Marinated it the previous night with fresh sage, thyme and rosemary butter and put it in the oven at 4 am to be ready in time (7 hrs in the oven). All well worth the effort when it turns out right..crispy from the out and moist inside.. Happy faces.. Job done! @rajkundra9 Well done the molten lava cake was yummmm."





Shilpa Shetty's Christmas pudding with custard





Alia Bhatt's tryst with home-made Christmas pudding and Turkey





Alia Bhatt had a jolly good time at the family Christmas spread put together by her mother Soni Razdan. Her sister and author Shaheen Bhatt and Comedian Rohan Joshi were also present at the Christmas lunch. From turkey, molten toffee pudding to mashed potatoes, this lunch was indeed a grand affair. See the pictures yourself.





Soni Razdan





Priyanka Chopra's Family Christmas Spread In England





Newly-weds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Christmas with their entire family in England. Priyanka shared a mirthful picture of the wholesome spread on Instagram. Also seen in the picture are Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, in-laws Denise Jonas, Paul Jonas, brother-in-law Joe Jonas, Franklin Jonas and friend Sophie Turner.





