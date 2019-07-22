Vitamin D Foods: 4 Healthy And Delish Milkshake Recipes You Can Try Making At Home

If the plain taste of milk bores you, you can turn them into delicious milkshakes.

Thick, slushy and lip-smacking, milkshakes are a delight to sip into, especially after a long hot day. Milkshakes are incredibly easy to prepare, and it completely rests on you how simple or dramatic you want them to be. Your social media feed must be filled with 'freakshakes'. Milk shakes topped with dollops of ice cream, chocolate sauce, candy pops etc. Yes, they are as delightful to taste as delightful they are to look at, but that does not mean you undermine the value of a nice comforting milkshake you can whip yourself at home. By throwing in some healthy fruits, nuts and seeds, you can give your milkshake a healthy makeover.





Milk is often dubbed as a 'complete food'. It is replete with protein, calcium and B vitamins. According to some experts, cow milk is fortified with vitamin D. A nice tall glass of milk everyday could help keep your bone and teeth strong. Vitamin D deficiency is one of the most common deficiencies among Indians. Lack of necessary steps may make your bones brittle and weak. If the plain taste of milk bores you, you can turn them into delicious milkshakes.





Here are some ideas to prepare healthy, vitamin D-rich milkshakes at home:





1. Dates Milkshake





Dates or Khajoor are enriched with vitamins such as B1, B2, B3 and B5, as well as A1 and C. It is also a good source of magnesium, manganese and copper, which are good for bone health. This blend of milk and deseeded dates is sure to leave you slurping.

2. Banana Milkshake





You saw this coming, didn't you? Banana shake is a classic recipe we have all tried once. It is so easy, you can prepare it in a jiffy. Banana has negligible fat content, they are rich in fibre and potassium that helps keep your heart healthy. In this recipe, you would need a handful of bananas, milk, cream and vanilla essence. You can leave out cream, if you are on a weight-loss diet.





3. Pistachio Milkshake





Nutty and creamy, this lip-smacking drink is a must try. Made with the goodness of blanched pistachios and milk, the milk shake is a treasure trove of nutrients too. Make sure you monitor the sugar content in the milkshake, if you are on a diet.





4. Almond Saffron Milkshake





This loaded milkshake is teeming with goodness of almonds, walnuts and flax seeds. In addition to being a good source of protein, fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, this milky wonder may also give you a calcium boost.







Try these milkshakes and let us know what you like them.















