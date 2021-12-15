At some point, we all have heard from our elders to spend some time outside in the sun to gain vitamin D3. We might have dismissed their concern at that time, but today we realize its importance. This vitamin, which we gain maximum from the sunlight, plays an integral part in maintaining our health. But most of us are devoid of it. According to nutritionist Yash Vardhan Swami, "85% of us Indians are deficient in Vitamin D3 despite our body being capable to produce it on our own when exposed to sunlight. This vitamin plays a huge role in our immune system and suppression of inflammatory cytokines." While sunlight is essential in gaining this vitamin, did you know that many common foods, especially non-vegetarian ones, are high in vitamin D3? So, for you to indulge in them, here we bring you certain foods that you can add to your diet! Check them below:





Here Are 5 Foods Rich In Vitamin D3:

1. Salmon

Salmon is an excellent source of vitamin D and a favourite fatty fish. According to the USDA, one 3.5-ounce (100-gram) meal of salmon contains 66% of the daily value.

2. Egg Yolk

The yolk contains the majority of the fat, vitamins, and minerals in an egg, whereas the white has the majority of the protein. 5% of the recommended daily value of vitamin D intake is present in the egg.

3. Cow's Milk

The most prevalent type of milk, cow's milk, is high in calcium, phosphorus, and riboflavin. In addition, cow's milk is supplemented with vitamin D in numerous countries. It typically contains 15-22% of the daily value as per USDA.

4. Cod Liver Oil

If you don't like fish, cod liver oil can help you get some nutrients that you wouldn't get from other sources. It is a good source of vitamin D. According to USDA, it accounts for a whopping 56% of the daily value.

5. Soy Milk

Because vitamin D is solely found in animal products, vegetarians and vegans are especially vulnerable to deficiency. As a result, plant-based milk alternatives such as soy milk are frequently fortified with this nutrient.





So, add these foods to your diet and gain vitamin D3!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.