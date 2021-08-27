Feeling sluggish and lethargic? Having loss of appetite? Let us tell you- that's where your body reminds you to fulfill it with one important nutrient and that is vitamin B12. It is one of the most vital nutrients our body needs for an active functioning. Now, you must be wondering, what is this nutrient all about? Vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, is one essential nutrient that helps boost metabolism and strengthen the immune system in our body. It is naturally found in various foods that are driven from plants, poultry, seafood and et al.





However, vegans are deemed to be at the risk of having vitamin B12 deficiency due to their restriction on poultry and dairy products consumption. According to Dr. Ritika Sammadar from Max Healthcare, Saket, New Delhi, "Those who are vegans or vegetarians should definitely consult a medical expert and also take multivitamins and B12 supplements on a regular basis to ensure the active functioning of the body. Besides, vitamin fortified foods like (dairy free products, cereals, tofu and more) can also be added in your vegan diet, on an everyday basis."





Considering the importance of Vitamin B12 in the body, we bring you a list of foods that are loaded with this healthy nutrient. And the best part is, these foods are easily available at home for daily consumption. Read on.

Here's A List Of 7 Vitamin B12 Rich Foods For You:

1. Fish

Fish is a rich source of vitamin B12. You can have tuna, salmon, sardines, trout and many more. According to the US Department of Agriculture, a cup or 150 grams of drained sardines provide 554% of Vitamin B12 and Salmon offers a high amount of protein, with about 40 grams in a half fillet (178 grams)

2. Milk

Milk is also considered to be an excellent source of Vitamin B12. This is why experts suggest daily consumption of milk to prevent vitamin B12 deficiency. In addition, it is also a reliable source of both calcium and vitamin D. Vegans are often suggested to replace it with soya milk. According to the USDA, one cup of soya milk provides 45% of recommended Vitamin B12 intake.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Yogurt

Another popular dairy product, yogurt is also known to load you up with a good amount of vitamin B12. It is also enriched with calcium, vitamin D and other probiotics.

4. Eggs

Here comes an all-rounder. Eggs are a great source of complete protein and vitamins - especially vitamin B12 and B2. According to www.healthlinkbc.ca, two large, hard-boiled eggs are close to 1.6 micrograms of Vitamin B12.

5. Fortified Cereals

Fortified cereals are deemed to be the best way for vegans to get their daily intake of Vitamin B12. Wondering what fortified foods are? Well, fortification is a process of adding nutrients to the food that are not already present. Foods like cereal, nutritional yeast, tofu are some of the great sources of vitamin B12 for vegans.

6. Chicken

Beyond its rich protein content, chicken also contains Vitamin B12. According to www.healthlinkbc.ca, 75 grams of roasted turkey or chicken would meet 0.3 micrograms of Vitamin B12.

7. Nutritional Yeast

This is a go-to food for all the vegetarians, especially the vegans. It is considered to be a popular ingredient, often used in vegan cooking, to give it more cheesy and nutty flavour to a food. According to the USDA, two tablespoons or 15 grams of nutritional yeast contains upto 733% of the DV for Vitamin B12.





It is very important to pick the right sources of the vitamin and include them adequately in your diet. But always remember, moderation is the key. Eat healthy, stay fit.











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.