A controversy erupted during the recent fourth Test between England and India at Old Trafford. England captain Ben Stokes offered a handshake to draw late on Day 5, since no result was likely. India chose to continue batting so that Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar could complete their centuries (before accepting the draw). The Indian team's decision frustrated the England side. The players displayed visible signs of annoyance on the field. The incident has made headlines and sparked a heated debate. Critics accused England of poor sportsmanship, while some former players defended Stokes's response. Indian players and pundits defended the team's decision to play on. They argued that personal milestones (like hitting a century) are valid reasons to continue.





Dubbed the "handshake controversy," this news has led to many discussions and posts on social media. Recently, popular dairy brand Amul released a topical about the same. The illustration depicts Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja. Stokes' right hand is shown to be outstretched in a handshake gesture. Amul cannot resist adding a pun or other form of wordplay to its topicals. This one has a witty twist on the essence of sportsmanship. The text on top reads, "Poor Stokesmanship?" At the bottom of the illustration are the words, "Amul. Full of class." The caption notes, "#Amul Topical: England captain engages in controversial behaviour as India saves Test match!"







Amul often shares topicals on controversies and scandals. Before this, it released one when the Coldplay kiss cam scandal was grabbing everyone's attention. The illustration shows the couple with an expression of surprise as they are caught together on camera. The text on top reads, "Hum tum ek camera mein bandh ho." This is a reference to a popular Hindi Song, "Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho." Read more about Amul's take on this viral controversy.