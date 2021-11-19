We just love instant noodles; don't we? Noodles, boiled in water, mixed with instant masala premix - the very idea of a pipping bowl of noodles makes us slurp. So much so that we leave no stones unturned to go creative with instant-noodles recipes. From cheese noodles to noodles pakoda - we try making it all at home. That's not all. We also find experimental recipes on social media, made with milk, chocolate and more. Recently, we came across one such recipe that left us confused to the core. It was Maggie instant noodles, made in Fanta. Yes, you read that right! YouTube channel 'Foodie Incarnate' recently shared this video where a street side shop at Ghaziabad, Delhi-NCR demonstrated how the Fanta Maggie is made.





The 4:07-minute video starts with founder of 'Foodie Incarnate' Amar Sirohi describing about the Fanta Maggie. Then the camera turns to the shop where the whole cooking process is demonstrated. It starts with seller add ghee in a pan. Then a tadka of onion, capsicum, green chilli and tomato is prepared. A bottle of Fanta is then added to the pan, in which Maggie is boiled. To this, masala, salt, turmeric, coriander, red chilli and other spices are mixed and cooked together. Finally, this Maggie is garnished with chaat masala and lemon juice and served.

Take a look at the complete video:











The video was posted on November 18, 2021 and went viral in just no time. It garnered more than 13k views and 10k likes.





It also garnered several hilarious comments, where people left several funny reactions to this unique (read: bizzare) recipe. "My respect for "thanos" is increasing day by day ! Me abse kbhi maggi nhi khaa paunga ye soch kr," read a comment. "Maggie will be never same again," read a second post. A third comment read, "Noodles can be sweet! I had chilli honey noodles and they were delicious!"





Would you want to try this Fanta Maggie? Let us know in the comments below.