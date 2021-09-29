Tea is a constant part of Indian food habit. So much so that we find dedicated 'chai ka dabba' in every kitchen pantry. From kick-starting the mornings to de-stressing amidst work - a hot cup of chai is the answer for all. This is why we find chai and chai lover at every nook and corner of the country. In fact, we also find multiple chai tapris and cafes in every city across India. That's not all. Today, we find number of people experimenting with classic chai recipes as well. Some of the most popular ones are whiskey chai, blue tea, hibiscus green tea etc.





We have also seen experimental milk tea recipe made with milk chocolates and more. Another such experimental chai that left internet confused was chocolate chai. Food vlogger Amar Sirohi recently took to his YouTube channel 'Food Incarnate' to share his experience with chocolate chai. During one of his visits to Kolkata, Amar Sirohi tried the chocolate chai and here's how he reacted.

Watch the video here:

The 4-minute video starts with a person demonstrating how this chocolate chai is made. In a kulhad, the man adds milk tea, cream and loaded it with chocolate syrup, gems and chocolate roll.





In the next clip, the YouTuber tried the tea and issued a warning for every tea lover, "It is a bad joke done with chai...can't get the flavour of tea or chocolate."





The video garnered almost 3.5 lakh views, with people strongly reacting to the bizarre food combo. "Ur face expression after first sip says it Allll," wrote one. Another comment read, "Chai be like - Meri ijjat loot li gai hai." A third person commented, "Ur expression was hilarious."





Would you want to try this chocolate chai? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.



