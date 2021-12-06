The recent years have seen 'veganism' become more of a household concept rather than being the niche Idea that it started off as. Many people are more than willing to give up on meat, dairy, eggs, and other animal-based products, either to do their bit for the environment or in the quest of leading a healthier lifestyle. However, what this wave of veganism has done for many previously non-vegetarian people is that now you can find vegan options which look and taste just like meat or eggs, but are completely safe to consume going by the vegan guidelines. In the efforts of making veganism more widespread, many vegan influencers, chefs, and food lovers have come up with their versions of vegan non-vegetarian food, and the one that recently caught our eyes was this egg-free fried egg!





Yes, you read that right! In a recent video posted by the Instagram channel @get.plant.ed, you can see how a plant-based fried egg is prepared with the help of tofu, some corn starch, mustard sauce, ketchup, and black salt. The video has garnered over 89.4 thousand views and multiple comments. The egg whites are prepared by lightly sautéing firm tofu, and the yolk is made by mixing together corn starch, tapioca starch, mustard paste, ketchup, and black salt. From the glistening egg yolk to the circular egg whites, the end result is a dish that looks exactly like fried eggs at the first glance. Look at the video here:

While many applauded how similar it looks to a fried egg, many others were not at all in favour of this invention. The reactions ranged from love to downright disgust. One user commented 'They look exactly like eggs', while the other said 'I think it's clever, I'd try it.'





'That's a nope, I am not a vegan but allergic to eggs and am looking for alternatives. That's just insulting' one comment read. The other points out 'I know everything is supposed to taste like a chicken. But I don't think this could ever taste like an egg.'





What are your thoughts on this plant-based 'no egg-fried egg'? Will you be up to try it? Let us know in the comments below.