When in doubt, make pasta! Isn't that the mantra many of us rely on? Whether you're a student away from home, a busy parent or just someone who loves Italian food, pasta is something many of us gratefully turn to (especially during hard times). It's no surprise, considering that pasta is so delightfully easy to put together. You can whip up sauces with the simplest ingredients and flavour them with all kinds of herbs. When it comes to classic pasta sauces, white sauce pasta (sometimes called pasta alfredo) is an eternal favourite. But are you looking for a new way to enjoy this type of pasta? Then you should try Creamy Cauliflower pasta!

(Also Read: 7 Mistakes You Should Avoid To Make Restaurant-Style Pasta)

If you're someone who hates veggies in their pasta, don't leave just yet. Creamy cauliflower pasta is actually quite delicious, with the added advantage of being healthier than the original. This pasta primarily uses cauliflower to make a white sauce, instead of flour, milk and cheese. You can still add the latter too, if you wish. But if you're trying to cut down on dairy or incorporate veggies like cauliflower into your diet, this pasta is the way to go! Rich in vitamins, minerals and fibre, cauliflower has many health benefits. Vitamin C, Vitamin K, Potassium, Manganese, Magnesium, Phosphorus - cauliflower has it all! It is also an excellent source of antioxidants. Consumption of cauliflower is said to reduce the risk of cancer and heart disease. It is also believed to aid in weight loss because it keeps you full for longer.

Even if you are not looking for healthy pasta options, this Cauliflower pasta adds a different flavour to a dish you may have tried hundred times before. Apart from using it to make the sauce, you can roast garlic and cauliflower florets together and later toss them along with your pasta.

(Also Read: Kitchen Hack: 5 Easy Ways To Add Leftover Pasta Water To Your Cooking)

How To Make Creamy White Sauce Cauliflower Pasta

Boil and keep any pasta of your choice ready. Remember to retain one cup of the broth for cooking later. To make the white sauce, you need to boil cauliflower florets in salted water. After they are sufficiently tender, keep around two cups of the water and discard the rest. Chop garlic cloves and sautee them until golden brown in olive oil or butter. Add the cauliflower along with the garlic into the blender. Add some of the cooking water and milk (optional). Blend the ingredients until you get a thick yet smooth sauce. In a saucepan, again sautee garlic. Add the sauce and seasonings of your choice along with some pasta broth. Keep stirring so that the sauce does not get sticky. Add the cooked pasta to the pan and mix well. Add more broth if required. Cover the saucepan with a lid and let the pasta and sauce cook together. Later, taste and add more salt, oregano, paprika, etc. as needed. If you want, you can add grated cheese at this stage (parmesan or any other). Garnish the pasta with basil, parsley or toasted breadcrumbs. Enjoy hot with garlic bread.

Click here for the full recipe for Creamy White Sauce Cauliflower Pasta

This pasta can be quickly made for a wholesome lunch or dinner. Try it for yourself and see!

(Also Read: 13 Easy Pasta Recipes | Popular Pasta Recipes)