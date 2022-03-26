We can all agree that Pasta is one of the simplest and most delicious recipes to make - whether for a light lunch or a sumptuous dinner. A bowlful of Spaghetti coated in toothsome sauces paired with the beverage of choice, isn't it truly an ideal way to unwind? The Italian treat has become a household favourite across India and abroad. From the tangy Arabiatta sauce to a zingy Pesto, there are multiple sauces and recipes you can experiment with when it comes to pasta. However, there are also some mistakes that you need to avoid while cooking the dish. These are steps and processes we commonly overlook while cooking that can easily be rectified. So, if you're a pasta-lover, we have just what you need to up your cooking game. We've done some research to make your pasta taste restaurant-style and just the way the experts make it.

Here Are 7 Mistakes To Avoid While Cooking Pasta And Get Restaurant-Style Results:

1. Overcooking The Pasta

Wondering what makes restaurant style so tasty? It's because they undercook it. Believe it or not, just a minute of less cooking time could make all the difference to the pasta. Let the pasta be slightly under-done so that it cooks completely when you mix it with the sauces.





Avoid overcooking the pasta. Credit: iStock

2. Not Stirring It Frequently

Boiling pasta can be a tricky job, so it's important that you pay attention to every stage to make it truly restaurant-style. While the pasta is boiling, keep stirring it every now and then to prevent the pasta from sticking together.

3. Adding Olive Oil To The Pasta

It is not recommended to add oil to your pasta water. This could be counterproductive and would in fact make the sauces slip from your pasta since it would become too oily.





In order to taste good, pasta must be oil-free. Photo: iStock

4. Not Adding Enough Salt

Salt, however, is a very important component of your pasta. Make sure to add adequate salt to your pasta water to properly season the pasta. It is also said that salt may make the water boil faster.

5. Rinsing The Pasta After Boiling

Rinsing the pasta in water after boiling it is an absolute no-no. We cannot emphasize enough that the natural starches and salts should be allowed to stick to the pasta and should not be rinsed away to make it truly restaurant-style.





Draining the pasta water is an important step, however, do not rinse it. Photo: iStock

6. Letting The Pasta Stay In Water

It is important, however, to drain the excess pasta water after the pasta has been properly cooked. This is so that the texture of the pasta stays intact and does not become soggy or sticky.

7. Throwing Away Pasta Water

Last, but not least, never throw away the water that you boiled pasta in. Save at least 2 cups of it for later, and use it to thicken your sauces and make sure they mix well with the pasta. You can even bring it to use while making soups, stews, or other broths.





So, what are you waiting for? Don an apron, bring out your inner chef, and get cooking with some pasta! We bet your near and dear ones would be left impressed with your restaurant-style preparation.

Bon Appetit!