Want A Nourished And Glowing Skin? This Cabbage Juice Could Be Your Miracle Potion

Cabbage is a good source of sulphur and silica, the beauty minerals.

Pollution, pending deadlines, poor diet, there are reasons aplenty why our skin has begun to look so dull and lifeless nowadays. Fortunately, there are many fruits and vegetables that you can bring to your rescue. You can use them topically or include them in your diet. For instance, cabbage; a lot of you may not like the green leafy vegetable, but the truth is that it is one of the healthiest vegetables you can add to your diet. The cruciferous vegetable is packed with fibre that facilitates digestion. Since it is low in calories, it may also support healthy weight loss. It helps keep inflammation in check. It helps keep your blood pressure levels and cholesterol in check too. Cabbage is a treasure-trove of vitamins and healthy antioxidants like vitamin C, K, Folate, and vitamin B6. Among minerals, cabbage happens to be a good source of magnesium, manganese and potassium.





Cabbage happens to be a good source of magnesium, manganese and potassium





Cabbage Juice For Glowing Skin

Cabbage is an immensely versatile vegetable; you can use them to make soups, sabzis, stews, fritters. You can also sneak them in sandwiches, use it as a pizza topping, there are options galore! One of the most common ways of consuming cabbage is in form of a juice. Cabbage juice packed with all benefits of cabbage, except fibre. You tend to lose a major chunk of fibre in juicing, but that still makes cabbage juice a super healthy alternative to packaged drinks and sodas. Cabbage juice may do wonders for your skin health. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, cabbage contains "vitamin C and K, antioxidants that protect skin from free-radical damage. Its sulfur content may be useful in healing acne and eczema."

Cabbage is an immensely versatile vegetable





Macrobiotic Nutritionists and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora tells us that cabbage is a good source of sulphur and silica, the beauty minerals. She adds, "sulphur is present in every cell as it aids pulling in nutrition and removing waste from your cells. This detox activity is essential for clear skin."





Cabbage is teeming with a range of antioxidants, which are crucial to fight free radical activity. These free radicals tend to cause oxidative damage to your cell, due to which your skin looks dull, dry and aged.





Here's How To Make Cabbage Juice For Skin:

1. In a tea pot boil two cups of water in advance.





2. Take about three cups of chopped cabbage in a blender and add the boiled water on top.





3. Blend the water and cabbage together at low speed.





4. Look for the chunks of cabbage. If they are still very big, blend the mixture again at high speed for 10 seconds.





5. Serve the juice.





Drink this juice regularly and see the effect for yourself.















