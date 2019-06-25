Skincare Tips: 5 Delicious Vitamin C-Rich Drink Recipes For Happy And Healthy Skin

Skincare Tips: Vitamin C is essential for stimulating collagen production in skin

Highlights Vitamin C is one of the most important vitamins for skin and hair

Citrus fruits and green vegetables are rich Vitamin C

Kiwi lemonade, pineapple panna and more vitamin C-rich drinks

Vitamin C is an important vitamin required for the health of the skin and hair, as well as a healthy immunity. But this water-soluble vitamin isn't just important for making you look good. It has been known to fight common cold as well. The vitamin, which is found in abundance in citrus fruits and green vegetables, is also important for bone health as well as for absorption of iron in the body. But it is particularly important for stimulating collagen production in the skin and hence, for improving your skin quality. You can get enough vitamin C in your diet if you make sure to include a portion of fruits and green vegetables in your daily meals.





It is essential to consume vitamin C-rich foods because this vitamin is not made by our bodies and hence, the requirements must be fulfilled through external sources like from food. The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for vitamin C is about 70 milligrams for women and about 90 milligrams for men. There are a number of ways of ensuring vitamin C intake in your body and fruit juices are one of them.





Also Read: 15 Amazing Mosambi Juice (Sweet Lime) Benefits for Skin, Hair and Health

Skincare Tips: It is essential to consume vitamin C-rich foods in your diet





Vitamin C-Rich Drinks For Healthy Skin:

Orange is one of the best fruits to load up on, in order to get enough vitamin C in your diet. A 100 grams of orange contains 64 percent Daily Value of vitamin C as per recommendations by Institute of Medicine (IOM) of the National Academies. This orange, ginger detox drink is great for your skin, as it contains turmeric, which is also an antioxidant-rich spice.





Mango contains 60 percent daily value of vitamin C, as per data by the United States Department of Agriculture. The delicious summer fruit goes incredibly well with kiwis in this recipe that is sure to make your skin grateful for all the pampering.





Kiwi and lemons are both rich in vitamin C. In fact, kiwi is one of the best sources of vitamin C out there. This lemonade is one of the best ways of beating the heat, while making sure you load up on some much needed nutrients for a healthy skin.





Also Read: How to Eat Kiwi Fruit: 5 Genius Ways





Skincare tips: Kiwi has one of the highest amounts of Vitamin C out there

This isn't exactly your regular mango drink - it contains, besides delicious mango pulp, ripe tomatoes, which are also rich in vitamin C as well as lemon juice for another punch of vitamins as well as flavours. This chilled soup is going to be your favourite this summer.





Pineapple is another fruit that is incredibly rich in vitamin C - 79 percent DV (as per the USDA data). This pineapple panna is a delicious twist to the raw mango panna that is so popular in India and contains roasted cumin, black salt and sugar.





A deficiency of vitamin C may cause scurvy, which is rare but a fatal disease. Include these delicious vitamin C-rich drinks in your diet to make your skin happy!







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



