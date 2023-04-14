Italian cuisine, Indian cuisine, and Mexican cuisine are some of the most popular cuisines which have been much acknowledged by people across the world. And this is why they can be easily found anywhere. But have you ever tried Nepalese food? Most of you would not be familiar about the kinds of foods that are made under Nepalese cuisine. Nepalese cuisine is a strong reflection of Nepal's culture. It is simple, flavourful and packed with spices.





One of the most popular dishes from this cuisine is Chicken Choila, a fiery and spicy dish that is often served as an appetiser or a snack. Chicken Choila is a tasty dry chicken dish that is perfect for anyone who loves the intense flavours of spices. What makes this dish so unique is the use of mustard oil, which has a pungent and robust flavour that is commonly used in Nepalese cuisine. This dish is easy to prepare and can be served as a snack or even as a main course meal.





Can Nepali Choila Only Be Made With Meat?

Chicken choila is made of grilled chicken. Photo Credit: unsplash

Yes, Nepali choila recipe can only be made with meat. Choila is a traditional Newari dish, which is also pronounced as chhwela or chhoyela. It is a dry meat dish which can be made with any meat - even mutton and chicken.

What Can You Pair With Chicken Choila?

Pair steamed rice or beaten rice with chicken choila. Photo Credit: unsplash

Chicken Choila is often served with beaten rice also known as chiura or puffed rice, along with a side of tomato and onion salad. The combination of the spicy chicken with the cool and refreshing salad and the crunchy rice makes for a perfect balance of flavour. You can eat it as an appetiser or prepare a whole meal of it by pairing it with roti.





How To Make Nepalese Style Chicken Choila | Nepalese Chicken Choila Recipe In 30 Minutes

The dish is made with grilled or barbecued chicken, which is then marinated with a blend of spices and herbs. The cooked chicken is tempered in strong mustard oil and fenugreek seeds, resulting in a mouth-watering and tantalising flavour.





The Nepalese chicken choila can be best served as a side dish to pair with beer because it has strong flavours of spices and mustard which will balance well with the taste of beer.