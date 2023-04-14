The weekend is finally here, and it's the perfect time to enjoy with family and friends. Everyone has their own way of spending the weekend, but true enjoyment comes from having delicious food. Even dieters want to indulge in their favourite snacks and meals on weekends, but are you tired of eating the same dishes? If yes, then try an amazing potato snack called "Potato Moon Pops".





Potato Moon Pops is a great option to make on the weekend, as it is easy to prepare and kids will love it too. You can make this snack at home in minutes with some basic ingredients. A dough is prepared by adding boiled potatoes, all-purpose flour, cheese, and some seasonings. Then it is cut into moon shapes and fried until crispy golden brown. The special thing about this snack is that you can keep it in an airtight container for 10 to 15 days in the refrigerator and fry it whenever you want to eat it.

Here's how to make Potato Moon Pops:

1.Grate two large potatoes in a big bowl. Add chilli flakes, pizza seasoning, and salt as per taste. Add 3 to 4 tbsp all-purpose flour.





2. To give a cheesy twist, grate processed cheese and mix it. Add a teaspoon of baking powder. Make a dough by mixing all the ingredients.





3. Divide the dough into two equal parts and make a big-sized ball. Take one ball and roll it in medium thickness.





4. With the help of a cookie cutter, start cutting into moon shapes. Once done, heat the oil and fry until crispy and golden.





5. Serve these piping hot Potato Moon Pops with a steaming cup of tea or sauce.

Click here to watch the full video of how to make Potato Moon Pops.



















Try this snack this weekend and treat your family and friends. Happy weekend!