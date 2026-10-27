With Diwali celebrations bringing an array of festive treats, finding starters that are both delicious and healthy can become a challenge. Instead of indulging in fried junk food, a content creator shared an easy recipe for a no-oil, high-protein chaat.

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Sharing a video on Instagram, the creator named Pallavi Chhibber showed the recipe for her healthy starter. “If you are done with your samosas and kachoris, how about adding something healthy to your Diwali table this year,” she proposed before sharing the process of making the canapes.

Ingredients:

Tortilla wraps

Boiled sprouts

Onion (chopped)

Green chillies

Yoghurt

Seasoning of choice

Salt as per taste

Coriander chutney

Tamarind chutney

Pomegranate

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Method of Preparation

She started with some store-bought tortillas and used a round cutter to cut them into small circles. She then pressed the circles into muffin moulds and baked them for about 10 minutes until they turned into the beautiful crispy canopy-like shape.

In a bowl, she mixed boiled sprouts with chopped onion, green chilli, 2 tablespoons of yoghurt, and seasoning. She used salt, chaat masala, and red chilli powder and suggested that seasoning would work in this recipe. She then mixed everything well, and with the help of a spoon, she put the sprouts mixture into the canapes cups.

To finish off, she drizzled some coriander chutney and tamarind chutney on top to get the sweet and savoury chaat-like flavour. She garnished the canapes with some pomegranate on top to add a pop of colour to the dish.

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Sharing the recipe, she added, “Just one little tip from me: if you're serving these canapes immediately, go ahead and add yoghurt. But if you're preparing them in advance for your guests, skip the yoghurt and keep the sprout filling dry; otherwise, your canapes will turn soggy.”

According to her, these zero-oil, no-frying, protein-rich sprout canapes can be made in under 5 minutes.