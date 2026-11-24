Indian food is loved for its rich taste and variety of dishes. A Delhi restaurant is now getting global attention for serving food inspired by regular Indian meals. Nisaba, led by chef Manish Mehrotra, has been named one of La Liste's Opening of the Year Award 2027.





The restaurant stands out because it serves dishes that people across India love to eat. Instead of looking only at fancy dishes, Mehrotra has taken ideas from street food stalls, roadside dhabas and home-style cooking from different parts of the country.





Jorg Zipprick, co-founder and editor in chief of La Liste, told Robb Report, “Indian chefs have proved in Dubai, Bangkok and Singapore what Indian cooking can achieve. Nisaba shows the next step: recognition at home, for the food Indians actually eat.”

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Chefs often try to give familiar dishes a new touch while keeping their original taste and style. Nisaba follows the same idea. As per Zipprick, Manish prepares these simple foods with great care while showing that traditional Indian food can also be served in a fine dining restaurant without losing its original feel.

Apart from Nisaba, other Indian restaurants have also earned high scores on La Liste's Top 300 list. Mumbai's Masque and Naar in Kasauli both received 95.5 out of 100. Masque uses Indian ingredients to create modern dishes, while Naar takes ideas from the food and cooking styles of the Himalayan region.





Restaurants run by Indians outside the country have also done well. Trèsind Studio in Dubai scored 97.5, followed by Gaa in Bangkok with 97 and Thevar in Singapore with 95.5.





Manish Mehrotra shares this honour with four other restaurants from around the world, Ébène from France, Rye Bunny from US, Jambon Violon from Belgium and Stuttnerhof from Austria. Thirteen restaurants from 10 countries were put together at the top of the list.





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Apart from winning La Liste award, Nisaba also took home the Opening of the Year honour at the NDTV Food Awards 2026, held in June. The restaurant, which opened earlier this year inside Humayun's Tomb Museum Complex, is Manish Mehrotra's first restaurant venture launched independently.





Before starting Nisaba, Manish spent nearly 24 years with Old World Hospitality, where he helped build well-known restaurants such as Indian Accent and Comorin.