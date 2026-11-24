The Jain family hosted a special Sunday lunch, bringing together Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and NCP leader Supriya Sule for an afternoon of food and family time. Armaan Jain shared pictures from the get-together on Instagram, offering a glimpse of the guests, the family gathering and the elaborate spread prepared for the occasion.





The menu had plenty for seafood lovers. Crispy fried prawns, masala fried fish, seafood curries and spiced pulao or biryani were among the dishes served at the table. The golden, crunchy prawns and masala-coated fish added fried favourites to the spread, while the seafood curries brought rich gravies to go with the fragrant rice. Armaan, who is known for his interest in cooking, also shared a short video of himself preparing food in the kitchen.





The lunch was attended by several members of the Jain family. Armaan was joined by his parents, Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, his wife Anissa Malhotra and his twin brother Aadar Jain. Cousins Kareena and Karisma were also part of the gathering, along with Supriya Sule, who joined the family for the special meal.

Sharing the pictures, Armaan captioned his post, "Sunday family time and some good fried food."

The Kapoor family's love for food goes beyond elaborate meals, with several recipes carrying memories of family traditions. One such forgotten dish, Krishna Raj Kapoor's Khadda Shahi, has made a comeback, thanks to Armaan Jain and a little help from family friend Honey Irani.





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A few days ago, Armaan shared a video of himself enjoying the long-lost recipe with his mother, Reema Jain, and Dimple Kapadia at Honey's home. The dish had been missing from Krishna Raj Kapoor's recipe book, and the family had been trying to rediscover it.





In the video, Dimple calls herself the “only true-blooded Kapoor”, sharing, "There was this dish called Khatta Shahi, and I used to love it. And finally, we are cracking the recipe now.”





Armaan also explained, “Because it was missing from my nani's recipe book and we finally located it, and Honey aunty was sweet enough to call us home to eat.” Click here to read the full story.

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