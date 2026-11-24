Priyanka Chopra may not have grown up in Maharashtra, but her love for spicy Maharashtrian cuisine has caught the attention of food lovers. In a previous interview, the actor had spoken about her love for thecha, a spicy chutney made with chillies and other simple ingredients. She shared that she enjoys eating it with parathas and loves the way Maharashtrians use chillies.





Thecha can be purchased in stores, or you can easily prepare it fresh at home. The best part is that you do not need many ingredients or spend hours in the kitchen to prepare it. Curious about the chutney Priyanka loves? Here's a simple recipe you can try at home.





Thecha: Ingredients

You will need 10-12 garlic cloves, 5 green chillies, 2 tablespoons of peanuts, 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds and a handful of fresh coriander. You will also need half a teaspoon of crushed red chillies, along with salt and lemon juice to taste.





Thecha: Quick Recipe





Dry roast the garlic, green chillies, peanuts and cumin seeds. Add everything to a kutan-dani (mortar and pestle), along with the fresh coriander, and roughly pound until coarsely crushed. Add crushed red chillies, salt and lemon juice. Mix well and enjoy.

Pro Tips For Making Thecha





The type of green chilli makes a big difference in its taste and spice level. Jwala chillies give a medium level of spice, while Lavangi chillies make it very hot. If you want less heat, you can use thick, light green Bhavnagri chillies.





The chillies should be roasted until their skin gets dark spots; this gives thecha a smoky taste. Add salt while crushing the garlic so it mixes with the other ingredients. Avoid adding water, as it can change the texture and spoil the chutney.





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There are also different versions of thecha, including a very spicy Kolhapuri style, a peanut-rich version, one made with coconut and another with raw mango. Dry red chillies and extra garlic can also be used to make other versions.