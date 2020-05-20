Want To Dine Like Royalty? This Luscious Fruit Scones Recipe Is Straight From The Queen's Kitchen

Fruit scones is a popular tea-time snack.

There are days when just a simple dinner fare will do. Then there are others when we feel like indulging in ourselves and catering to all our whims and fancies. We want to kick back our heels, relax with a glass of our favourite drink and spoil ourselves silly. This fruit scones recipe from the royal kitchens of England is intended for exactly these kind of days. These rich creamy fruit scones spell decadence with every bite and this recipe is royal in every way possible. Take a look at the recipe video:





The recipe was shared by the handle @theroyalfamilly on Instagram, which represents the official handle of the Queen and the Royal family residing in Buckingham Palace, United Kingdom. It is a recipe from the royal kitchen, curated by the Royal Pastry chefs. The fruit scones recipe was shared with an anecdote from the Queen's kitchen, which revealed that it is a must-have in summer garden parties held in the palace for royalty.





"Every year at Garden Parties across The Royal Residences, over 27,000 cups of tea, 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake are consumed! The Royal Pastry Chefs are happy to share their recipe for fruit scones, which traditionally would be served at Buckingham Palace every summer," read the caption of the post which let an insight into the story behind the fruit scones recipe.





Scones are baked treats traditionally enjoyed as breakfast or as part of high tea. Although the batter and ingredients used in scones and biscuits are essentially the same, it is the method of preparation which slightly differs and gives both their own unique texture. Scones, for instance, have a light, crumbly texture vis-a-vis biscuits which are more tough and put together. Buttermilk is also a key ingredient used in preparation of scones which lends it a very particular taste. Scones can be paired with anything from jam to cream to fresh fruit!





Here Is The Full Recipe For Fruit Scones By Royal Pastry Chefs at Buckingham Palace:

Ingredients:





500g Plain Flour

28g Baking Powder

94g Butter

86g Sugar

2 Eggs

140ml Butter Milk

100g Sultanas (a type of raisin) (optional)

Prep:





For best results, cover the raisins in hot water and leave to soak for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 180 C.

Method:



