Indians have a special love for Indo-Chinese cuisine. There is no shortage of Indo-Chinese dishes to try-fried rice, spring rolls, and noodles are some of the most popular examples. However, eating the same kind of food repeatedly can become monotonous, which is when we crave our favourite dishes.





Chowmein is a beloved Indo-Chinese dish enjoyed by people of all ages. Whether served by street vendors or in restaurants, this delicious noodle dish is a favourite across the country. It can be made in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian versions.





Have you ever tried making chowmein at home but failed miserably? If so, worry no more! Our easy veg chowmein recipe will help you make perfect, restaurant-style chowmein. So, without any delay, let's get started!

Difference Between Veg Chowmein and Schezwan Noodles

Veg chowmein and Schezwan noodles may look similar, but they differ in taste and flavour. Chowmein has a mild, savoury taste, whereas Schezwan noodles are spicy due to the use of chilli sauce. However, both recipes involve stir-frying vegetables, giving them a delicious crunch.

How to Make Veg Chowmein

To prepare veg chowmein, start by stir-frying vegetables in a pan. Then, add soy sauce, green chilli sauce, and vinegar. Season with black pepper and salt, but be cautious with the salt, as the sauces already contain some. Excess salt can spoil the dish. After cooking the vegetables for two minutes, toss in the boiled noodles and mix well.

Tips to Make Veg Chowmein at Home

Perfectly Boil the Noodles





Bring a pot of water to a boil, adding salt and a little olive oil. Add the noodles and cook until they are firm yet tender-blanch briefly if using fresh noodles, and cook longer if using dry ones.





Prevent Noodles from Sticking





Drain the noodles immediately and rinse them under cold running water until completely cooled. Toss them with a tablespoon of oil and leave them in a colander until needed.





Sauté the Vegetables





Heat some oil in a heavy-bottomed pan. Stir-fry garlic, ginger-garlic paste, and onions over high heat until the onions turn golden brown. Add mushrooms, red and green capsicum, and carrots, stirring continuously.





Green Chillies for Garnishing





Set aside a small bowl of green chillies soaked in vinegar for garnishing. This enhances the flavour of the dish.





Spice It Right





Season the vegetable mixture with salt, black pepper, tomato sauce, chilli sauce, soy sauce, and vinegar. Mix well to ensure the flavours are evenly distributed.





Time to Add the Noodles





Add the boiled noodles to the vegetable mixture and stir well until everything is thoroughly combined.





Make this delicious, street-style veg chowmein at home-perfect for a weekend indulgence! Enjoy your homemade chowmein with your favourite sauces and garnishes.