What's the secret to making every meal unforgettable? For many Indians, the answer lies in the flavourful world of achaars - those tangy, spicy and sweet condiments that add a burst of taste to every dish. From mango to lemon, and from garlic to ginger, the variety of achaars is endless. But have you ever tried chana dal in an achaar? Rajasthani chana dal achaar is a game-changer, with its perfect blend of spices, tanginess and crunch. This traditional recipe is a treasured gem from the streets of Rajasthan. It was recently shared by the Instagram page @thespicystory, and it's definitely worth checking out.

Also Read: Mirchi Ka Achaar Just Got A Whole Lot Better! Try This Maharashtrian Version Today

What Makes Rajasthani Chana Dal Achaar A Must-Try?

Rajasthani chana dal achaar is a must-try for its unique blend of flavours and textures. The combination of chana dal, raw mango and spices creates a tangy and savoury experience. It's a perfect accompaniment to Indian meals. This achaar is sure to leave you craving for more.

Is Rajasthani Chana Dal Achaar Healthy?

Rajasthani chana dal achaar can be a healthy addition to your diet when consumed in moderation. Chana dal provides protein and fibre, while raw mango offers vitamins and antioxidants. However, it's essential to be mindful of the high oil content. To make it healthier, you can adjust the amount of oil used in the recipe.

What Pairs Well With Rajasthani Chana Dal Achaar?

Rajasthani chana dal achaar is a perfect match for traditional Indian dishes like dal baati, rice, roti and parathas. It also pairs nicely with snacks like papads and crackers, adding a burst of flavour to your meal. The achaar's tangy taste brings out the best in these classic combinations, making every bite a delight.

How To Make Rajasthani Chana Dal Achaar | Achaar Recipes

Start by adding chana dal, chopped raw mango, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt, ground yellow mustard and ground fennel to a bowl. Mix well and let it sit aside for a few hours.

Next, heat mustard oil in a pan. Switch off the heat and let it cool down slightly. Then, add hing, fennel seeds and kalonji.

Mix well and add this mixture to the achaar.

Transfer the achaar to a large container and top it with more heated and cooled mustard oil.

Cover and let it sit aside for 6-7 days.

Watch the full recipe video below:

How To Store Rajasthani Chana Dal Achaar?

To store Rajasthani chana dal achaar, transfer it to a clean, sterilised glass jar. Pour a layer of mustard oil on top to prevent spoilage. Store it in a cool and dry place and refrigerate after opening. This helps preserve the achaar for a longer period.

Also Read: How To Make Aam Ka Achaar Without Oil At Home

Tips To Make Perfect Rajasthani Chana Dal Achaar:

Use Fresh And High-Quality Ingredients: Using fresh and high-quality ingredients is crucial to making perfect Rajasthani chana dal achaar. Choose fresh raw mangoes, good-quality chana dal and fresh spices to ensure the best flavor and texture.

Using fresh and high-quality ingredients is crucial to making perfect Rajasthani chana dal achaar. Choose fresh raw mangoes, good-quality chana dal and fresh spices to ensure the best flavor and texture. Balance The Spices And Oil: Balancing the spices and oil is essential to get the perfect flavour and consistency. Adjust the amount of spices according to your taste preferences, and use the right amount of mustard oil to give it a distinct flavour.

Balancing the spices and oil is essential to get the perfect flavour and consistency. Adjust the amount of spices according to your taste preferences, and use the right amount of mustard oil to give it a distinct flavour. Allow Adequate Fermentation Time: Allowing adequate fermentation time is crucial to develop the flavours and texture of the achaar. Let it sit aside for 6-7 days, allowing the flavours to meld together and the achaar to mature.

Will you try this Rajasthani chana dal achaar recipe? Tell us in the comments section below!