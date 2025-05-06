For many of us, achaar is a staple that elevates every meal. Whether it's breakfast, lunch or dinner, a side of achaar makes food irresistible, doesn't it? If you're a spicy pickle fan, you've probably tried various types, with classic mirchi ka achaar being a favourite. While it's delicious, imagine adding an extra kick? Introducing the Maharashtrian version that's just as tasty but packs more flavour. Once you try it, it'll become your new go-to for all meals. The recipe for this Maharashtrian Chilli Pickle was shared by the Instagram page @skoranne.

Is Chilli Pickle Good For You?

While chilli pickle can add flavour and excitement to meals, its high sodium content may outweigh potential health benefits. Moderation is key to enjoying chilli pickle without compromising overall health and well-being.

What Makes Maharashtrian Chilli Pickle Different From Regular Chilli Pickle?

Maharashtrian chilli pickle is distinct due to its unique blend of spices, including mustard seeds, coriander seeds and fenugreek seeds. The addition of hing and turmeric also gives it a distinct flavour.

What Type Of Chillies Are Best To Make This Pickle?

For Maharashtrian chilli pickle, use red or green chillies that are firm and fresh. Varieties like Byadgi or Guntur chillies work well due to their flavour and heat. You can also use a mix of different chilli types for a unique flavour profile.

How To Store Maharashtrian Chilli Pickle?

Store Maharashtrian chilli pickle in a clean, dry glass jar with a tight-fitting lid. Keep it in a dry place or in the sun for a few days to allow the flavours to mature. Remember, always use a clean spoon to scoop out the pickle.

How To Make Maharashtrian Chilli Pickle | Chilli Pickle Recipe

To make Maharashtrian chilli pickle, follow these steps:

Wash and completely dry the chillies. Wipe them with a cloth and leave them under the fan or in the sun for an hour. Then, chop them into 1/2 inch pieces.

Place them in a bowl with salt and lime juice, mix and set aside.

Grind the mustard seeds, coriander seeds, cumin, and fenugreek seeds together to form a powder. Add this masala to the chillies and mix well.

Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, hing and turmeric. Once they start to splutter, turn off the flame and let them cool.

Add this to the chilli mixture and mix well. Fill into a glass jar and leave in the sun for 2-3 days if possible or just on the counter.

Will you try this Maharashtrian chilli pickle recipe? Tell us in the comments below!