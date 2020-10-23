Kareena Kapoor Khan Swears By Her 'Mirchi Ka Achaar' And Here's Proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan showed off some pickles received by her.

Winter season is approaching fast, and the one thing synonymous with winters is the pickles. From a spicy Gajar Mooli achaar to a savoury Gobhi pickle, there are endless varieties of pickles that we love to relish in the cold wintry months. The best part about pickles is that they go well with everything - right from hot, crispy mathri to a piping Parantha. Pickle-lovers would agree that a well-made pickle would beat any other accompaniment when it comes to a desi meal. Kareena Kapoor Khan too is a self-confessed pickle lover, as the actor took to Instagram to share a video of a spicy 'Mirchi Ka Achaar' which she got from a friend. Take a look:





"Thank you my dearest Kuppy for my Aacharr," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram story along with heart emojis. She thanked her friend Kapil Bhalla for the gorgeous looking pickle. The song 'Yummy' by Justin Bieber played in the background of the video. Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true foodie as we all know, and her delight on receiving the delicious mirchi ka achaar was evident from her story.

Mirchi ka achaar is a popular recipe which involves stuffing green chillies or large green peppers with a spice mix and topping it off with some lemon juice. The delicate preparation is made with a lot of hard work, and takes a couple of days to properly develop the correct taste. Click here for our recipe for Mirch ka Achaar.





(Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Daily Meal Plan Revealed By Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar)





Mirchi ka achaar requires several days of work. Photo credits: iStock

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in 'Angrezi Medium' alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Her 2019 film 'Good Newwz' with actors Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh was one of the biggest hits of the year. She has recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are also expecting their second child.







