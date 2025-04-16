Achaar is that one thing on an Indian plate that never goes unnoticed. It is bold, spicy, sometimes sour, and always a vibe. Without it, even the best home-cooked meals can feel like something's missing. And when it comes to pickles, aam ka achaar is top-tier. That perfect mix of spicy and tangy? Pure comfort. But there is one catch - the oil. Traditional mango pickle is usually loaded with oil, which means more calories and a shorter shelf life if not handled properly. But guess what? You can still enjoy all that flavour, without a single drop of oil. Yes, really. This no-oil aam ka achaar is the answer for anyone who wants that punch of pickled mango without worrying about the grease. The recipe was shared by MasterChef Aruna Vijay on her official Instagram, and honestly, it looks like a game changer.

Does No-Oil Aam Ka Achaar Taste As Flavourful As Regular Aam Ka Achaar?

Let us just say this-you are not going to miss the oil at all. The spice mix in this recipe does all the heavy lifting. The flavour is sharp, tangy, and full of that good old achaar intensity. "There is no compromise on flavour in this recipe," said Aruna Vijay in her post. And once you give it a go, you will probably agree. It is everything you love about aam ka achaar, just without the oiliness.

This also makes it lighter on the stomach and easier to digest-something that a lot of people are looking for in their meals these days. Whether you are following a low-oil diet or just want something that feels a little healthier, this no-oil version holds its ground.

How To Store No-Oil Aam Ka Achaar?

Since there is no oil to act as a preservative, proper storage is important. Once the pickle is ready, transfer it to an airtight container. This helps to keep out moisture and air that can spoil the pickle. Make sure the jar is sterilised and completely dry before use.

Place the jar in a cool, dark corner of your kitchen-away from direct sunlight or heat. After the initial two days of sun exposure (which helps the spices infuse deeply into the mango pieces), the achaar goes straight into the refrigerator. Stored this way, it can easily last up to three months. So, you have plenty of time to savour it with different meals.

What Can You Enjoy No-Oil Aam Ka Achaar With?

Think of this achaar as your everyday spicy sidekick. Pair it with hot parathas, plain roti, dal-chawal, or even khichdi. It can make even the most basic meal feel exciting. It works with pretty much anything-because that is the thing with aam ka achaar, right? It never plays by the rules. Even a spoonful with a bowl of curd rice can turn into the kind of lunch you will keep going back to. And the best part is, you do not have to worry about an oily aftertaste or ruining your diet.

How To Make No-Oil Aam Ka Achaar | Aam Ka Achaar Recipe

Making it at home is not complicated at all. In fact, it is quite easy and requires just a few basic spices. Here is what you need to do:

Wash and chop raw mangoes into small bite-sized pieces.

In a plate, mix salt, yellow mustard, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, hing (asafoetida), fennel seeds, fenugreek seeds, and kalonji (nigella seeds) with some water.

Knead this spice mix with your hands for about 10 to 12 minutes. This helps release the natural oils from the spices and creates a nice thick masala.

Add the mango pieces to this mixture and coat them properly.

Transfer everything into a clean, sterilised jar.

Place the jar in sunlight for 2 days, so the mango and masalas blend nicely.

After 2 days, store it in the fridge. It stays fresh for up to 3 months.

This no-oil mango pickle is perfect if you are trying to cut down on processed fats but still want your meals to have that spicy edge. Will you give this no-oil aam ka achaar a try? Let us know in the comments below!