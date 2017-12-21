Ward Off The Winter Blues With Healthy Methi Ladoos
Deeksha Sarin | Updated: December 21, 2017 12:52 IST
Do you often kill those sudden cravings of savouring a ladoo just because they are loaded with calories? If yes, then bring Methi Ladoo to your rescue. Methi ladoo is a healthy replacement to those sugar loaded ladoos which have all the potential to adversely affect your overall health and weight. Use of fenugreek is quite common in almost all Indian households. However, not many may know that it can also be turned into a healthy snack and dessert.
These ladoos are made using fenugreek seeds which are not only healthy but scrumptious as well. The cold and nippy weather is taking a toll on many people's health. It's very important to keep your body warm from the inside out. Eating methi ladoos in this chilly weather can provide your body with numerous benefits.
Eating one methi ladoo early morning will not only keep the blood sugar levels in control, but will also help in keeping your body temperature warm, especially during this time of the year. Fenugreek seeds are an excellent source of soluble fibre and antioxidants which slows down the absorption of sugar in the blood. It also provides relief from constipation. It aids digestion by flushing out harmful toxins from the body. If you're suffering from severe constipation, then consumption of fenugreek decoction early morning can provide immediate relief.
If eaten in moderation, methi ladoo can also help in controlling diabetes as fenugreek seeds carry high amounts of amino acid which increases production of insulin in the body. However, people who are suffering from severe diabetes must avoid eating this ladoo because of its sugar content. It also lowers the risk of heart diseases and aids weight loss as well.
Apart from this, it also provides sufficient energy to the body so that you can kick-start your day on an energetic note. High sodium intake can increase your body's blood pressure significantly. To combat that, inclusion of methi ladoo in your daily diet could help as it contains high amounts of potassium that counters the action of sodium.
Fenugreek is a rich reservoir of medicinal properties and hence, it should be included in your daily diet during the winter months. You can either it raw or modify it in the form of a ladoo and then enjoy it.
